Max Verstappen Signs a Personal Sponsorship Deal With a $31.7 Billion Gaming Brand

Max Verstappen has joined hands with the video gaming giants EA Sports for the 2023 season. Verstappen himself is an ardent gamer and is often seen participating in multiple virtual racing series.

The brand new deal allows EA sports to place its logo on the chin of the helmet of the newly-crowned 2-time F1 world champion. Furthermore, the Dutchman will collaborate with the company to create content across the EA Sports portfolio.

Currently, the California-based company is behind the development of Formula 1 video games. Given the reputation of the Red Bull ace, EA sports hopes to bring more fans together through the love of gaming.

Max Verstappen owns his own esports outfit

The Dutchman usually participates in multiple virtual endurance racing series and even has his own esports outfit known as Team Redline.

Recently, Verstappen participated in the virtual Le Mans series although it did not end well for the champion.

Halfway through the race, Verstappen had to retire from the race following technical problems in the game. The 25-year-old was infuriated at the incompetency of the event organisers in not being able to control their own game.

He even said that he would uninstall the game from his PC and if he had gone to a casino in Vegas he would have had more chances of winning.

Season Launch 2023 Live https://t.co/xbIU9ck3jv — Oracle Red Bull Racing (@redbullracing) February 3, 2023

Third consecutive championship title

Verstappen has clinched two consecutive titles in the F1 and going forward he hopes to continue doing so. Along with the Dutchman’s second title, Red Bull also won the constructors championship for the first time after the 2013 season.

Heading into the new season, it is expected that the team will be able to build on its victories although they do have a hurdle in the way.

Last season, the Milton-Keynes-based team was fined $7 Million in penalty and a significant reduction in the wind tunnel after it was revealed that the team had breached the 2021 cost cap.

The effects of these penalties have already begun to impact the development of the 2023 car claimed the team boss Christian Horner.

Nevertheless, there is a good chance that Verstappen will capitalise on whatever he is provided with and make the most out of it with a third consecutive title.

