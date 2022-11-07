Sergio Perez used to send his racing videos to Mexican legend to get a break in motorsports

Over the years Sergio Perez has gone on to become one of the most popular drivers in F1. Ever since joining Red Bull, his career has been completely different because it’s a team with whom he consistently fights for podiums and wins. He spent the majority of his career before his Red Bull move with the

Perez was a big factor in helping teammate Max Verstappen win the 2021 World Championship. There were plenty of instances where the Mexican driver sacrificed his own race to help Verstappen win more points or limit his rivals’ haul. This season has been even better for Perez as he has two wins and ten podium finishes. This has been his most successful season ever and the 32-year-old is P2 in the Drivers’ Championship standings with two races to go.

No imagino lo que será el autódromo hoy, solo les aseguro que dejare todo de mí 💪 #MexicoGP#Vamooos pic.twitter.com/nTunswKq06 — Sergio Pérez (@SChecoPerez) October 30, 2022

Two weeks ago, Perez once again shone at his home race in Mexico City. Before 2021, his outings at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez did not bear much success because his car could not compete past the midfield. However, with Red Bull, he has managed two podium finishes in two races in Mexico.

As far as popularity goes, almost all of the focus during an F1 race weekend in Mexico lies on Perez.

Sergio Perez used to send racing videos to Mexican motorsports legend

Adrian Fernandez is one of the most decorated Mexican racing drivers of all time. He competed in and won several racing ventures throughout his career and even came second at the 24 hours of Le Mans in 2007. Fernandez also played a crucial role in helping Perez develop as a driver because he was a huge supporter of the Guadalajara-born driver since his karting days.

After the Mexican GP, Fernandez appeared as a guest at the F1 Nation Podcast where he shared some interesting stories about Perez’s childhood. He revealed how Perez’s dad used to work with him very closely during his IndyCar stint, and that is when he got to know the young Checo as well.

“I remember when I was racing in IndyCar, he used to send me his videos and show me how he was doing in the rain,” Fernandez revealed.

Fernandez went on to praise Perez for his strong character, something which he has built himself over the course of his F1 career. His determination to get better led to him building a strong personality for himself, something that helps him be as good as he is on the track.

