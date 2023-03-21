HomeSearch

Old Wounds Burst Open as Lewis Hamilton Fans Riot Against Fernando Alonso’s 7 Shards of Salvation

Shreya Sanjeev
|Published 21/03/2023

Credits: Twitter

Red. Bull. Cheats. Three words resonated with the F1 world online and offline on a fateful night in December 2021; the injustice faced by Lewis Hamilton sent shockwaves across the community. Now, a little over a year later, Red Bull once again faces these three inconsequential words that get attached to their insanely dominant performance. 

“F1xed” and “Lewis” were two trends taking over Twitter yet again as Team LH44 came out in full flow, to once again demand what was taken from them, as per the fans’ sentiment. 

After Fernando Alonso’s infamous take back- give back podium situation in Saudi Arabia, conspiratorial fans had a field day yet again, rehashing the “#redbullcheats” trend on Twitter. Red Bull “haters” and Fans both chimed in yet again, on the unforgettable final overtake by Max Verstappen. 

Allegations of cheating are nothing new in the F1 World. In fact, it is almost customary for teams to allege cheating on another team at least once a season. But, the way that one overtake is still living in fans’ minds rent-free shows how integral it was to the legacy of the sport. Not just any sport, but the pinnacle of motorsport.

Fernando Alonso debacle brings back painful memories

F1 World was livid at the FIA’s weird timings of executing the penalties, then taking it back and giving Alonso his 100th Podium. It was a wreck, much like the La La Land Debacle at the Oscars a few years back. As soon as the news hit social media, fans were up in arms, playing their favorite game of armchair stewards. 

As Aston Martin presented the FIA with seven pieces of evidence to contest the penalty, the “seven” different instances are not enough to convince this fan that precedence matters in F1.

While this fan made a special request considering FIA is taking back decisions based on history: 

This Twitter user took out the Rule Book only to show how FIA can still make “things right” for Hamilton supporters. 

Most fans attached the reversal of the Alonso decision to the dire need for Lewis Hamilton’s 8th Championship.

Livid Lewis Hamilton fans hungry for justice

Some believe that since the Mercedes team is too far gone in the wrong direction, this is the only way that LH44 could claim that unprecedented 8th title. This user believes no need for Mercedes to put in any request for corrections, the FIA should do it themselves, unmotivated. 

Again, people see precedence in FIA’s move. So they want what they want. 

It has become all too normal:

Red Bull is leaps and bounds ahead of the rest of the grid. Instead of being focused on their sheer dominance and ability on the racetrack, fans are busy fighting a fight that ended 2 years ago. Like other sports, seems like the storylines become more important for the F1 community than the actual skills and abilities of the drivers and engineers.

In the end, it doesn’t look like the Abu Dhabi Debacle/Miracle will be taken up for discussion at a formal level, but for the fans, it will remain an irrevokable stain on the history of the sport, and the legacy of the driver that built it. 

Shreya Sanjeev

