Lando Norris Snubs ‘Incorrect’ Representation of His Relationship With Daniel Ricciardo

Star McLaren driver Lando Norris has opened up on the relationship he shared with former teammate Daniel Ricciardo after the Australian left the team to join Red Bull Racing as a reserve driver.

The Briton believes that the way most people perceived his and Ricciardo’s relationship is ‘completely incorrect.’

Many believed that Norris, who shares an outstanding friendship with former McLaren teammate Carlos Sainz, perhaps did not share as cordial of a relationship with Ricciardo. However, Norris has dismissed such speculations.

The 23-year-old said that while he and Ricciardo were extremely competitive on the track, they shared a good bond off the circuit.

Ricciardo departed McLaren at the end of last season due to his below-par performances and was replaced by Oscar Piastri.

The Australian managed to score just 37 points in the last season as compared to the 122 points scored by Norris, who went on to sign a new long-term contract with the team.

Also Read: Ex-driver Surprised Lando Norris Signed a Long-Term Deal With McLaren

Norris opens up on his relationship with Daniel Ricciardo

While speaking to the media after the launch of McLaren’s 2023 F1 car, Lando Norris (as quoted by RacingNews365.com) admitted that he gets along extremely well with Carlos Sainz.

At the same time, he also made it clear that the perception that he and Ricciardo did not get along well was purely rumours.

Speaking of his relationship with Ricciardo, Norris added that it was similar to how the relationship was between most teammates in the sport. The Briton said that while they were extremely competitive on track and wanted to get the better of each other, there was mutual respect between the two.

Norris also added that the two got along well off the track and that they always worked together well for the team. However, he did admit that his relationship with Sainz was unusual as it was stronger than most drivers have with each other in Formula 1.

🏎️McLaren’s Lando Norris says he hopes Oscar Piastri is able to push him more than Daniel Ricciardo did. 🗣️”As a team we need a driver who does push me a little bit more, and hopefully that enables me to unlock even more potential from myself.” pic.twitter.com/OQpirpsVBn — Planet Sport (@PlanetSportcom) February 15, 2023

Oscar Piastri will be Lando Norris’ third teammate in F1

Oscar Piastri will now join Norris at McLaren as the Briton’s third teammate in F1 after Ricciardo left the team at the end of last season.

Norris believes that even though it is early days, he is confident that he and Piastri can work together well as a team.

Norris added that what might help him and Piastri to work together well as a team is that McLaren still has a lot to improve to fight for race wins and titles.

Since winning races and titles is the ultimate goal for both drivers, Norris added that they could use their time initially to help each other to reach that goal as soon as possible instead of compromising with each other in the earlier stages.

Also Read: Daniel Ricciardo Responds to F1 Revealing Names of Drive To Survive Season 5 Episodes