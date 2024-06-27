“You Concentrate on F1”: Helmut Marko Jabs Max Verstappen After Austria’s Euro Win Over Netherlands

Two of Red Bull Racing’s pillars – Max Verstappen and Helmut Marko – were against each other for a change as their respective home countries tussled it out at the Euro 2024 tournament. The Group D clash between the Netherlands and Austria was a highly-anticipated one, especially by F1 fans, given both country’s national anthems are quite familiar to them. Regardless, it was going to be a cutthroat tussle and Marko was quick to take a jab at his champion driver after the Dutch narrowly lost out.

Austria defeated the Netherlands 3-2 and Marko’s elation could have been understandable. On top of that, Max Verstappen had predicted that the Netherlands would win the game. So, when the Dutch side went down, the Red Bull advisor sent the 26-year-old a message, as quoted by Erik van Haren on Twitter (now X),

“It turns out that you are not a football expert, so you concentrate on Formula 1”.

Helmut Marko was er dinsdag na Nederland-Oostenrijk (2-3) als de kippen bij om Max Verstappen een berichtje te sturen. “Ik had natuurlijk gezegd dat Oranje zou winnen. Hij zei: het blijkt dat je geen voetbalexpert bent, concentreer jij je maar op de Formule 1.” #F1 — Erik van Haren (@ErikvHaren) June 27, 2024

While Helmut Marko had fun mocking Max Verstappen’s prediction, the Austrian football team gave the Netherlands a frustrating defeat, as the Dutch fumbled their chance of getting away with a draw or even winning the game. In the sixth minute of play, courtesy of Donyell Malen, the Netherlands registered an own goal which gave Austria the lead.

Both sides exchanged goals in the second half as Cody Gakpo scored in the 47th minute for the Dutch. Minutes later, Romano Schmid scored to put the Austrians in the lead again.

The Netherlands only had hope when Memphis Depay got an equalizer in the 75th minute of play as the scoreline read 2-2. This could have been a turning point for the Orange army and Verstappen’s prediction could have come true.

However, with just 10 minutes left on the clock, Marcel Sabitzer scored the winning goal for Austria to make the score 3-2. The Dutch players could not respond in time to find their equalizer. Regardless, both teams have qualified for the next stage of the Euro 2024 – the Round of 16.

Netherlands and Austria continue their challenge in the Round of 16 at the Euro 2024

In the broader context, the Netherlands scraped through to the last 16 courtesy of their previous two matches going well for them with a win and a draw against Poland and France respectively. Meanwhile, Austria topped the group with six points courtesy of two wins. Austria beat both the Netherlands and Poland.

Now, it is a straightforward knockout tournament for both teams, as the Netherlands will face Romania in their Round of 16 clash on July 2nd at Allianz Arena in Munich. Meanwhile, Austria will lock horns with Turkey at the Red Bull Arena in Leipzig later the same day.

It is possible that both these teams could once again come face to face in the quarter-finals if they win their respective Round of 16 games. If so, Helmut Marko and Max Verstappen would certainly put on another wager perhaps, with the latter wanting his team to triumph desperately.