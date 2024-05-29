Ex-wife of Former F1 Driver Launches Public Attack on Max Verstappen’s GF Kelly Piquet: “An Awful Human Being”

Kelly Piquet features heavily in the news because of her relationship with Red Bull star Max Verstappen. But they began dating after she had a daughter with former Red Bull driver Daniil Kvyat. This often brought her under the limelight for the wrong reasons, and the 35-year-old is under scrutiny once again, with a former F1 WAG accusing her of being involved in an extra-marital affair.

Natalie Sifferman, ex-wife of former F1 driver Jerome D’Ambrosio, revealed that Piquet tried stealing her husband away, back when they were married.

Commenting under a post, she wrote that Piquet is an “awful human being.” She added Piquet got together with D’Ambrosio while he was still married to her. Furthermore, Sifferman also claimed that the Brazilian was responsible for affecting one of her friend’s careers, out of sheer jealousy.

Cuando pensamos que no se podía poner peor con Kelly Piquet… La ex esposa de un ex piloto de F1 (Jerome d’Ambrosio) comentó un tiktok diciendo que Kelly es una persona horrible, que se metió con su esposo cuando estaban casados y que arruinó la carrera de una amiga por envidia pic.twitter.com/ULdGKcIjw4 — francisca (@H7MILT0N) May 27, 2024

Sifferman and D’Ambrosio met each other in 2011 and dated for two years before getting married. However, they divorced each other just two years later. On the post, however, Sifferman didn’t comment on whether Piquet’s involvement with her former spouse ended their marriage.

Sifferman’s comment under the post was a scathing attack on Piquet. For the latter’s partner Max Verstappen, however, there seems to be no issue. She is a valuable part of his life, as is her daughter Penelope.

Max Verstappen’s relationship with Kelly Piquet’s daughter

Verstappen often spoke about having a family of his own someday. And currently, he has a small and happy family of his own, all of whom live together in Monaco.

Kelly Piquet moved in with the Red Bull driver a few years ago, and along with her came Penelope. For Verstappen, who is just 26 years old, it wasn’t too easy to have her in his house. In fact, there was a ban on her entering his room when he was streaming or on the simulator. That, however, has changed.

Today, Verstappen claims that having Penelope with him makes things a “lot more fun”. The duo has won the hearts of fans, and Penelope has also started traveling to races to support the three-time World Champion as of late.