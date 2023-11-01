“Max Verstappen to AlphaTauri to Help Them Move Up”: Karun Chandhok Mocks Rumor Mongering in F1 Paddock

The scenes in F1 have been full of random rumors off late. From Fernando Alonso to Lawrence Stroll. From Daniel Ricciardo and Sergio Perez, and now Max Verstappen, everyone got included in the rumor. Former F1 driver and renowned commentator Karun Chandhok joined the bandwagon as well as he brought Verstappen in a wild rumor.

Writing about this on X, formerly Twitter, Chandhok shared, “Hmmm. Max to Alpha Tauri to help them move up in Constructors.” With this, he also added on Daniel Ricciardo and Sergio Perez, “Daniel vs Checo 3 race shootout for 2024 seat??!!”

The former Indian race driver reposted this on Albert Fabrega’s X post, where the renowned F1 personality wrote that he would not believe any rumor that he has heard on the paddock. Therefore, the former F1 driver just added to it.

Since there are possibilities about internal changes in the Red Bull fraternity with Perez underperforming, and Ricciardo and Lawson delivering extraordinary results, Chandhok just chimed in with Verstappen to help struggling AlphaTauri.

How is the Verstappen rumor linked with that of Alonso?

As Chandhok brought in Max Verstappen to help AlphaTauri, there are links to it with Fernando Alonso. Admittedly, Verstappen has already wrapped up his championship and claimed a record-breaking 16 wins, therefore, he is asked to help the Red Bull sister team to come out on top against the backmarkers.

All of these started with talks about Lawrence Stroll selling his team Aston Martin and the Asturian being released from his $5 million contract. However, the rumors were snubbed soon after and Alonso was reported to stay.

Following this, the two-time world champion was also linked with a move to Red Bull after Perez failed to perform at his home. Experts believe that this was brought in because the Mexican driver failed to cope with the Dutchman. Hence, there is only one man who can take the challenge to the defending champion and it is Alonso.

Nevertheless, this very rumor also got quashed soon. All in all, numerous shallow rumors were floating on the F1 paddock lately. However, none of them have strong backups or a solid foundation to grab enough eyebrows.