Godfather Jules Bianchi Once Did Not Live up to His Word Leaving Charles Leclerc Alone in 24-Hour Race – “I Was Completely Dead”

Charles Leclerc used to spend a lot of time with his godfather Jules Bianchi during his formative years. The duo used to go karting together and it was quite a fun experience for the young Monegasque. However, Bianchi once left Leclerc alone in a 24-hour race and did not keep his word.

In the book, Charles Leclerc: A Biography by Adam Hay-Nicholls, Leclerc narrated this incident and how he drove for five hours straight at night. This 24-race team had Bianchi, Charles’ brother, and future F2, Formula E, and WEC racer, Norman Nato. Speaking of the incident, the Monegasque stated,

“It was around three in the morning when Jules said, “Charles, you do this next session of one hour and we will go and have a party and come back in an hour.” At eight in the morning, they still weren’t back.”

Leclerc added how he did not want to lose first place in the race. As a result, he said, “So I’d been driving for five straight hours and I was completely dead. Eventually, they came back and saved me.'”

Such an experience would have scared any other kid aged 11. However, Leclerc was built differently, given he did not give up and kept racing despite being left on his own. This incident perhaps shaped him as a competitor who doesn’t like to yield these days as an F1 driver.

Leclerc then reminisced his childhood days with his godfather Bianchi. He mentioned how they used to go to the bar to have orange juice to take a break during their karting races. The young Monegasque was so fond of racing that he once skipped school and that made him meet Bianchi for the first time.

How Charles Leclerc met Jules Bianchi

Charles Leclerc once faked sickness like any other child to make an excuse for skipping school. Fortunately, his father, Herve Leclerc, agreed and instead took him to the karting track of his friend, Philippe Bianchi.

This is where the young Monegasque got the first chance to meet the track owner’s son, Jules Bianchi. As Leclerc undertook karting more seriously, he became Bianchi’s mentee and that is how the late Marussia driver became Charles’ godfather.

Jules, at the age of 16, also agreed to become Charles’ mechanic when he was karting. The Ferrari driver has mentioned it in his biography book how Jules did not mind helping him out, while he was inching closer to his own F1 goals.