Max Verstappen used wrong engine setting resulting in disastrous Singapore GP start

Max Verstappen used the wrong engine setting during the Singapore GP start which led to him losing multiple positions.

The 2022 Singapore GP could have been a weekend where we saw Verstappen being crowned World Champion. Instead, the Dutchman spent the majority of the race struggling in the lower points region.

His problems during the race mainly included overtaking his rivals, which is never easy around the Marina Bay Street Circuit. He spent a huge chunk of time behind the likes of Fernando Alonso and Lewis Hamilton, which limited his plans of charging up the field. However, his underwhelming outing began back during Qualifying.

Talking to @skysportformel1 Helmut Marko revealed that Max Verstappen used the wrong engine settings at the start.#F1 #SingaporeGP — Tobi Grüner 🏁 (@tgruener) October 2, 2022

The 24-year-old looked strong out on track as always. He was all set for a lap that would see him take pole position, but Red Bull made him abort the lap because there wouldn’t be enough fuel left to send a sample to the FIA. As a result, Verstappen started Sunday’s race from P8.

Also read: 103 GP winner Lewis Hamilton reminded of “Good times” with ex-girlfriend Nicole Scherzinger

Max Verstappen made multiple blunders which cost him big points

Verstappen’s first mistake at the Singapore GP was right at the start. The 2021 World Champion used the wrong engine setting, which led to him losing out on three positions on the very first lap. This was revealed by Red Bull chief advisor Helmut Marko in an interview with Sky Sports.

Making a mistake at the start meant he had to overtake three/four more cars in the opening few laps. On top of that, he had to do that in a circuit where overtaking is extremely difficult. The first major roadblock he faced was when two-time Champion Fernando Alonso began defending him. Unfortunately for the Spaniard, engine issues saw him retire which allowed Verstappen to breeze by.

MAX GOES STRAIGHT ON!! 😳 He rejoins in P8 with heavily flat stopped tyres! pic.twitter.com/DANeWazpqf — Oracle Red Bull Racing (@redbullracing) October 2, 2022

The Red Bull driver was on course for a top five finish towards the latter stages of the race when he made his second major mistake. After a safety car restart, he tried making an ultra-aggressive overtake and locked up, which resulted in him having some big flat stops on his tires.

He rejoined in P8, but had to pit for new soft tires and rejoined in P11. In spite of all this, he made amends and ended up finishing the race P7, which was a position higher than where he started.

Also read: “In the future you need to listen to me”: Lewis Hamilton ridicules intermediate tires while struggling for grip in Singapore