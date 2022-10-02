103 GP winner Lewis Hamilton reminded of “Good times” with ex-girlfriend Nicole Scherzinger

Lewis Hamilton shares a clip reminding him of his ex-girlfriend and lead singer of the Pussycat Dolls, Nicole Scherzinger.

Lewis Hamilton and Pussycat Dolls star, Nicole Scherzinger shared a long relationship. When Hamilton was a rookie in the F1 grid, he raised everyone’s eyebrows when he was spotted with the pop star.

Nicole celebrated Lewis’s title win in 2008, as the Briton won his maiden title with McLaren She attended the race in Brazil as Lewis claimed the title beating Felipe Massa in the last lap of the race.

The couple were F1’s power couple and were spotted alongside each other on multiple occasions. They decided to split up in 2015 after an on-off relationship.

It has been 7 years since the couple separated. Lewis has since achieved 5 more Championship wins and now has 103 Wins and 7 titles to his name. He is also the highest-paid driver in the F1 grid.

But Lewis claims he hasn’t dated anyone yet. The driver claims he doesn’t have the time as he is busy with his racing, business or social work.

He claims, “I’m really just super focused on work. “I’ve realized that I can’t do two things or three things at once, I’ve got to focus on one.”

But Lewis does have a soft spot for Nicole in his heart. As he shared a video in 2017 which shows he still listens to her music and reminisces about their past.

“Nicole used to sing this to me, such a beautiful song. Good times 🙏🏾” 😏 pic.twitter.com/FIeaYudsCh — Sir Lewis Updates (@LH44updates) April 15, 2017

In the clip, Lewis smiles at the camera while a girl in the background hums the Pussycat Dolls 2005 number, “Stickwitu”. His caption read, “Nicole used to sing this to me, such a beautiful song. Good times.”

Lewis Hamilton shares why he is not dating anyone

Nicole Scherzinger was his last serious relationship according to Lewis Hamilton. The driver has stated previously said that his girlfriends come second to his cars in his relationships.

Apparently, the couple split following their difference in their opinions to take the relationship further. Nicole wanted marriage while Hamilton wasn’t ready to commit to the same.

Nicole stated that the pair had become too ‘comfortable’ with each other. While Hamilton said that their busy schedules played a role in the demise of their relationship.

He told, “My cars are my babies. I used to say, when I had a girlfriend, ‘I’m taking one of the girls out, so you can come if you want, but you come second when it comes to the cars’”.

Brilliant #HungarianGP victory #OnThisDay in 2009 by Lewis Hamilton, dragging the less than stellar McLaren MP4-24 to an astonishing win (his 5 previous results in it had been 9th, 12th, 13th, 16th & 18th). Pic: Lewis celebrates victory with then girlfriend Nicole Scherzinger. pic.twitter.com/hncO7WdrtC — Matt Bishop 🏳️‍🌈 (@TheBishF1) July 26, 2022

The driver has a pretty hectic schedule. He has 9 months of racing and one exclusively for testing and training at Mercedes’s simulators. Apart from that Lewis also is a voice for inclusivity and heads the charity ‘Mission 44.’

He adds, “I think it’s probably similar to most sportsmen and women really. We are travelling as much as we are. And you are just away for crazy amounts of time, so that’s probably an additional weight load that makes it really, really tough to hold down a good relationship.”

