Max Verstappen Wants to Create a Simple Channel to Motorsport for Young Talents – “Costs a Ridiculous Amount of Money”

Gone are the days when karting was the only entry path to motorsport. Max Verstappen feels simulator racing is the way forward for aspiring drivers, as the traditional karting route costs a ridiculous amount of money. Thus, the Dutchman wants to create a simple channel for young talented drivers to earn their way in motorsport.

In an interview with Formule1.nl magazine, Verstappen elaborated on his Verstappen.com racing project besides his avid sim racing hobby. However, now he envisions his hobby can be a stepping stone to higher levels of motorsport.

He said, “The point is that I can create a stepping stone from sim racing to the GT3. So you can’t only get into motorsport through karting because that costs a ridiculous amount of money at the moment. Sim racing is a lot cheaper in comparison.”

Verstappen knows how switching from virtual racing to the real world of racing can be tricky. He highlighted how it has “never really worked out well”. But the 26-year-old believes that it can work out if one does everything “very professionally”.

Verstappen is looking to set up a GT3 team and that will provide the chance for young drivers from the eSports world to showcase their talents. The Dutchman believes that they are exceptionally undermined. Besides that, if the three-time F1 champion can be successful with sim racers in his GT3 team, that would be quite the statement.

How the traditional way of karting is expensive and Max Verstappen aims to change it?

The current system of feeder series in the F1 world has been the traditional way for drivers to climb up to F1 for several years. While drivers that are in junior formulas and a part of driver academies have some financial support and sponsor aids, it is still an expensive pathway to the premier class of motorsport.

Drivers have to spend a lot of money to start racing, even in karting. As per enginebuildermag.com, karting can cost about $60,000 a year of expenses for drivers. Additionally, after years of struggles in karting, F4, F3, and F2, and possibly other junior racing series, the overall bill can reach millions of dollars.

Across the world, multiple aspirants wish to race in F1 or other motorsport categories. While they have the talent and skills, the lack of financial support may hold their ambitions back. Max Verstappen feels that can change with sim racing.

Verstappen having gone through this grind of the junior feeder series, knows the shortcomings of the pathway. Therefore, he wishes to enable young aspirants to undertake racing in a cost-efficient manner. A real-life example does exist as well.

Jann Mardenborough successfully followed Verstappen’s visionary pathway to motorsport glory. He started by racing Gran Turismo on PlayStation which earned him an opportunity to race in real life via a GT Academy challenge. Eventually, Mardenborugh tasted success in the GT3 class when he won a race at Brands Hatch.