Rumored Flame Shakira Claims Bragging Rights as Lewis Hamilton’s $1.3 Million Met Gala Appearance Proves Dull

Lewis Hamilton wore a Burberry jacket with an excerpt of a heartfelt poem stitched into it at the 2024 Met Gala. The outfit took Hamilton to the 12th most visible attendees’ spot, with $1.3 million worth of Earned Media Value (EMV). Shakira, whom he was rumored to be dating not too long ago, bagged a spot above him with $1.4 million.

Hamilton wore an all-black outfit with a golden neckpiece with a depiction of thorns. Following the theme, “The Garden of Time,” the 39-year-old paid tribute to John Ystumllyn. In the 18th century, Ystumllyn was abducted from West Africa as an eight-year-old and brought to Wales to work in the gardens.

Speaking on the Met Gala red carpet, Lewis Hamilton said, “I did a lot of research and I came across this 18th Century gardener who, through slavery times, came across from Africa to Wales and became the first black gardener in Wales. Through adversity, he really triumphed, so that’s where the inspiration really came from.”

Shakira made an equally starry appearance wearing an all-red ‘sculptural rose cape’ designed by Carolina Herrera creative director Wes Gordon. The Colombian singer furthered the theme with “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion”, which Gordon admits was “really about making Shakira feel like the best version of Shakira”.

Burberry bagged the second spot among the top brands with $335,000 worth of EMV, behind Indian designer Sabyasachi ($471,000). Actress Alia Bhatt, who wore the top designer’s outfit, also bagged the top spot on the attendees’ list ($4.2 million). For the uninitiated, EMV is a metric that measures influencers’ organic value earned through unpaid social media interactions.

The history between Lewis Hamilton and Shakira

Rumors suggesting a romantic connection between Lewis Hamilton and Shakira began doing the rounds of the internet shortly after the 2023 Miami GP. The pair spent time together on a boat with a few close friends. Later, they headed to a restaurant for a dinner date.

Ever since her appearance in the Miami GP paddock, Shakira became a regular in the realm of F1. At one point, some mutual friends of the two suggested they shared a relationship that transcended just friendship.

The dating rumors, however, died as quickly as they picked up. Reports quoting Shakira’s entourage suggested mistreatment by Hamilton.

The seven-time world champion allegedly barred the pop star from entering Mercedes’ motorhome during the Grand Prix weekend at Silverstone. Soon after the incident, Hamilton’s links with model Juliana Nalu re-emerged. Her name for the first time popped up during the Briton’s Antarctica vacation with Nina Dobrev and partner Shaun White.

Speculations resurfaced when Hamilton visited Brazil for a vacation and Nalu posted pictures from the hotel he was staying at. Despite fans putting two and two together, neither Nalu nor Hamilton have confirmed or denied the dating rumors.