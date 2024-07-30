Max Verstappen Wants to Start a Family but Leaves the Planning to Higher Powers: “If There’s Any Kind of God Out There...”

Max Verstappen and Kelly Piquet started dating in 2020 and a year later, started living together in Monaco. Piquet’s daughter from her previous relationship with Daniil Kvyat – Penelope has been with them, but Verstappen never had kids of his own.

That doesn’t mean that Verstappen doesn’t want them. In an interview with Brazilian journalist Mariana Becker, he admitted that because of his age, he did consider having children. However, he did not reveal when.

The 26-year-old stated, “At the end of the day, it’s not something you decide. Sometimes it needs to happen.”

‍‍‍| Vem baby Piquet – Verstappen por aí ?? Em entrevista com Mariana Becker, Max Verstappen diz que ele amaria ter filhos, por que ele já tem 27 anos e que seria ótimo. Ele explica que no fim do dia não é algo que você decide e que as vezes precisa acontecer, ele não sabe… pic.twitter.com/MkAC1JEVry — Portal RBR Brasil (@BRredbullracing) July 28, 2024

Then, the three-time champion turned religious and said he wanted to leave it to God. “I don’t know if there’s any God or not, who decides when it’s time to have a baby. But it would be great to have a child.”

Verstappen has often reiterated that he doesn’t plan on staying in F1 till he gets very old. He has other things he wants to do in life and wants to compete in other racing categories. Plus, the sport’s rigorous schedule makes it difficult for the Dutchman to take time out for himself.

If Verstappen does have children someday, he would want to stay at home more, to take care of them. Penelope, who is Piquet’s daughter, has developed a very strong relationship with him. They often share wholesome moments on Verstappen’s streams, and also on the track. So, it is safe to say that the Dutchman would be great with kids when he does have them.