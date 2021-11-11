“Max Verstappen would absolutely use #1″– Red Bull driver says he would take the opportunity if he were to win F1 championship

Max Verstappen would absolutely choose to drive with #1 on his car if he were to win the current Formula One world championship.

Since the introduction of permanent numbers in F1, #1 has been reserved for the use of world champions. However, only a few drivers have done so. Most of the drivers choose to retain their number.

2014 was the last time #1 was used in the F1 following Sebastian Vettel’s title win in 2013. The seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton has permanently opted to retain his #44 while the only other world champion, Nico Rosberg, retired after winning the title.

The Red Bull driver, Max Verstappen, has been using #33 for a long time and has earned fame with it. However, when asked that given a chance, if he wins the championship, would he take the #1. He made his interests clear in making the swap.

Love that from Verstappen, who says he’d definitely take the number 1 if he won the title, because you never know how many chances you’ll get to run it. “It’s also very good for merchandise!”#F1 #BrazilGP — Chris Medland (@ChrisMedlandF1) November 11, 2021

The Dutchman said, “Absolutely. How many times do you have the opportunity to drive with number one?” He further joked, “and it’s good for merchandise as well! So it’s smart to do that!”

Lewis Hamilton did not like it at all, unlike Max Verstappen

The tradition of reserving #1 for the champion exists in several racing sports. However, only a few choose to stray from their permanent number due to the strong association most have with their brand image.

Lewis Hamilton’s only use of #1 was at the opening practice for the 2018 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, when he had already sealed the world title for Mercedes.

Afterwards, he said that he did not like using it but thought it would just be cool to try out.

In MotoGP, the new world champion Fabio Quartararo said he would maintain his #20 for next season, following a trend set by peers Joan Mir and Marc Marquez.

In the past decade, Penske IndyCar drivers Josef Newgarden, Will Power and Simon Pagenaud have all opted to use #1 following their title wins. But six-time champion Scott Dixon has remained #9 for Chip Ganassi Racing to defend his title bar one season in 2004.

