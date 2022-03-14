“Brazil was something I didn’t even know I had inside me”- Lewis Hamilton says 2021 Brazil GP made him realise that you can always be better

At the Dubai Expo 2020, Lewis Hamilton spoke about how winning the 2021 Brazillian GP was an incredible race of his career.

Lewis Hamilton delivered a spectacular performance at the 2021 Brazillian GP. He claimed the victory after starting the race from 10th position. He had taken up a new power unit that particular weekend and it helped him overtake his rival Max Verstappen to take the pole position.

The Brazil GP weekend was not an easy one for Hamilton. His pole position on Friday’s qualifying race was nullified due to a breach in regulations. Following this, he had to start Saturday’s qualifying sprint race from the back of the grid. He managed to fight his way up to the fifth position in the sprint race.

However, he had taken up a new power unit and as per rules, he had to serve a five-place grid penalty for that. So conclusively he started the final race on Sunday from the tenth position.

When asked if there is one race that he feels is the most incredible of all, Hamilton said, “Brazil.”

Speaking at the Dubai Expo 2020, he said, “You know its crazy because I don’t remember every single race win or even the failures.”

“My first Grand Prix win in 2007, I remember looking down and watching my dad smiling up at me and that was really deep for me. He was a very hard parent not particularly like the most loving because he felt like he had to be this solid rock always.”

“But in that moment, I knew that I made him proud. But, yeah I think Brazil was something that I didn’t even know that I had in me. So, that just shows you that you got to keep pushing you can always be better.”

Lewis Hamilton to add his mother’s surname to his name

Hamilton is one of the greatest drivers in the history of F1. When he retires from the sport, he will definitely leave an extraordinary legacy behind with his name.

He revealed at the Expo that he wants mother’s surname – Larbalestier – to carry the legacy forward that he will leave behind. Therefore, he wants to add his mother’s maiden name to his own. As a result, his name now would be Sir Lewis Hamilton-Larbalestier.

Lewis Hamilton said he will be adding his mum’s last name Larbalestier to his name. He wants his mum’s last name to live on with the Hamilton’s legacy that he’s creating. He doesn’t believe in women losing their last names when they get married. 💜 — deni (@fiagirly) March 14, 2022

Furthermore, the seven-time world champions said that he is against women changing their names after marriage.

He said, “I don’t fully understand the idea that when people get married the woman loses their name. I really want my mum to continue on with the Hamilton name. It would mean the world to my family to win an eighth title.”

