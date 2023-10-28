Max Verstappen Would Accept Lewis Hamilton Like Win Drought but Only on One Bearable Trade-off

Lewis Hamilton is currently on a winless streak as he has not registered a victory since the 2021 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix. In stark contrast, Max Verstappen is currently in the form of his life, with 30 wins since the start of the 2022 season. Despite becoming accustomed to winning, the Dutchman is ready to sacrifice his outstanding run on one condition.

When asked about the same in a recent interview, the three-time champion replied (as quoted by dailyrecord.co.uk), “In that case, I don’t win a race for a whole year and PSV win the Champions League.” The 26-year-old is a huge fan of the Dutch soccer club and follows their matches regularly.

Moreover, Verstappen has often also posed in PSV jerseys and made his loyalties clear by declining all offers of merchandise from arch-rivals Ajax. The Red Bull driver is so loyal to his club that he once even questioned Hamilton’s loyalty. Although Hamilton is an Arsenal fan, there was a time when he was considering buying a minority stake in rivals Chelsea.

Max Verstappen questions Lewis Hamilton over his loyalty because of Arsenal bid

Lewis Hamilton was once part of a consortium led by Sir Martin Broughton to bid for the ownership of Chelsea after then-owner Roman Abramovich came under immense pressure to sell the club. While the consortium were unable to emerge as the successful bidders, Hamilton’s loyalty was undoubtedly questioned.

As soon as Max Verstappen became aware of Hamilton’s interest in purchasing a minority stake in Chelsea, he questioned the Briton’s loyalties. As quoted by goal.com, the Dutchman said, “I am a PSV fan and I would never buy Ajax.”

Verstappen then questioned Hamilton directly by adding, “I thought he (Hamilton) was an Arsenal fan, no? If you are an Arsenal fan going for Chelsea, that is quite interesting“. Arsenal and Chelsea are rivals in the Premier League as both clubs are from London and have often fought each other hard for the title over the years.