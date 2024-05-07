Lando Norris Exhausts Himself From All the Partying on Sunday as He Flexes His ‘1% Recovery’ From Hectic Job in Miami

After finally breaking his duck of race wins in Miami, Lando Norris geared up for a long night of partying hard. He admitted that he was going to have a “good night” of celebration, but on Monday morning, the McLaren driver posted a screenshot of his fitness app on Instagram, showing that his recovery was at 1%.

F1 drivers track their fitness and recovery very closely and avoid partying between Grand Prix weekends. However, given the occasion, Norris chose to ignore his post-race recovery routine.

The 24-year-old’s Instagram caption read, “Worth it.”

Norris has waited a long time to earn his maiden victory in F1 (110 races). His smile and jubilation after crossing the chequered flag was understandable, given how agonizingly close he came to winning on a handful of occasions in the past.

Even Max Verstappen was quite happy about Norris’ Miami GP win, being his friend. The Dutchman joined Norris to celebrate his moment of triumph following the race, with the duo spotted clubbing in the city late at night.

Norris was due to fly out of Miami on Sunday evening. However, his win changed those plans. Team CEO Zak Brown’s intervention and Lewis Hamilton’s insistence made the Bristol-born driver stay back in the city for one more night.

Celebrations aside, has Lando Norris started McLaren’s dream run?

Norris got a huge wright off his shoulders by winning his first-ever F1 race. Despite the exhaustion of having dealt with 57 laps of grueling action in Miami, Norris admitted that he wasn’t going to sleep that night.

In a broader context, Norris’ Miami GP win means a lot for McLaren. It was their first race win since 2021 and sets them up as top contenders for the rest of the season.

The Woking-based outfit made a similar jump in performance last season and became consistent podium contenders.

So, if the Miami GP upgrade package was directly comparable to what McLaren brought in Baku, Austria, and Silverstone in 2023, they could make another big step forward with the MCL38. This also will help them to dethrone Ferrari as the only team to be deemed as the second-best in the pecking order.

Norris and Co. would hope that they can carry forward this form and keep making such improvements in the rest of the season. With Ferrari and Red Bull also bringing in upgrades, a three-way fight wins is a tasty prospect to fathom.