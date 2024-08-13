Yuki Tsunoda Unfazed by the Prospect of Joining Red Bull

2024 has been a good year for Yuki Tsunoda, who is touted to get a promotion from RB to the Red Bull parent team. However, many succumb to the pressure of going up against Max Verstappen at the Milton-Keynes-based outfit. Meanwhile, Tsunoda is confident of his abilities and unfazed by the prospect of driving for one of F1’s best teams.

When asked to comment on the possibility of joining the three-time World Champion at Red Bull, Tsunoda insisted he wasn’t worried. He told RacingNews365,

“Again, what I have to do, if I stepped up to Red Bull is exactly the same as what I’m doing right now. The target and things I’m doing are exactly the same, so I’m not really worried about the environment change.”

“I am ready to FIGHT!” Yuki Tsunoda believes he is ready to step up to Red Bull with pressure mounting on Sergio Perez pic.twitter.com/TU0BEUbQx9 — Sky Sports F1 (@SkySportsF1) July 18, 2024

Tsunoda admitted that the pressure would increase if joined Red Bull since he would be driving for a top team. However, the thought did not intimidate him.

Tsunoda has finished top 10 in seven races so far in 2024 and sits in P12 with 22 points to his name. He has also outperformed his veteran teammate Daniel Ricciardo, who sits 10 points behind him in P13.

Tsunoda’s statistical superiority to Ricciardo – an eight-time Grand Prix – winner makes him the more likely candidate for a Red Bull seat. But he isn’t letting that thought get to his head.

Tsunoda remains focused on his goals

Tsunoda has been waiting to drive for a top team for years. But despite the suggestion and the rumors of a possible move to Red Bull, he has been focusing only on what he can control.

If Tsunoda doesn’t perform well at RB, Red Bull won’t consider him, and Honda – his biggest backer – leaves in 2026. This could put Tsunoda’s place at RB in danger, which is why securing a future in the sport is his biggest priority.

For him, it doesn’t matter if he drives at Red Bull or RB, as long as he remains on the grid. He added,

“I don’t actually worry about things like that. I do what I have to do and if I can join Red Bull that won’t change anything.”

Honda will partner up with Aston Martin, a team that Tsunoda could target if he leaves the Faenza-based team.