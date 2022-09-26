Max Verstappen’s dad could not comprehend why the 2021 champion watched David Coulthard race

Max Verstappen watched Formula 1 races from a very young age and his father could not understand why he watched David Coulthard racing.

Red Bull’s Max Verstappen is inarguably one of the most talented drivers on the paddock and much of his accomplishments come from his unshakeable mental strength and fearless nature.

The Dutchman credits his father Jos, a former F1 driver, for mentoring him to become such a strong personality and ultimately grab his first drivers’ title in 2021.

After an immensely fierce season-long battle for the championship in 2021 with one of the all-time greatest Lewis Hamilton; David Coulthard interviewed Max and his father right after the Dutchman won the championship in Abu Dhabi.

Former F1 driver, Coulthard pointed out that it has been a long journey for both father and son in finally claiming the long-awaited victory.

To which, Jos recalled that it was 20 years ago when Max first drove a kart and began to develop a passion for racing. He said, “at the time motorsport was at the table for the young Max and undoubtedly he was interested.”

“He[Max] knew everything, he was watching F1, even watching you[David] drive, I don’t understand why,” Jos joked.

Coulthard laughed and replied, “I’m glad that you[Max] don’t do anything that I used to do.”

Max Verstappen is on the way to his second title

While the Ferrari started strong and gave tough competition to the Red Bull at the beginning of the 2022 season, it soon got outperformed by the Milton-Keynes-based team.

Ferrari’s failure to clinch the championship title can be well attributed to multiple reliability issues and strategy blunders over the seasons.

But the Scuderia’s failure paved the way for the Dutchman to increase the lead in the championship points. The Dutchman might even claim his second title in a row in the upcoming race in Singapore with five races still to go.

Currently, the reigning champion stands at P1 in the standings with 335 points while his closest rival Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc is 116 points behind in P2.

Going into the Singapore GP, Verstappen has to outscore Leclerc by 22 points, his teammate Sergio Perez by 13 and Mercedes’ George Russell by only six to claim the title at the Marina Bay street circuit.

While this would be the earliest crowning of the title in about 20 years, Verstappen needs a certain scenario to make this happen.

The Dutchman would have to win the race under the Singapore lights and would need a horrible weekend for the Ferrari combined with Perez finishing the race off the podium.

Whether or not this unlikely scenario plays out is yet to be seen at the Singapore GP this weekend.

