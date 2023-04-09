Max Verstappen’s Father Jos Gets Roughed Up in Nightclub Brawl

Max Verstappen is the most in-form driver in F1 at the moment, and we hear news about the Dutchman’s success every week. However, his controversial father Jos Verstappen also takes up the headlines on several occasions.

Jos, who never made it big in F1 himself, made it his life’s mission to help his son reach the top of the sport. Today, Max is a huge star in F1 and owes his success to how his father brought him up and shaped his racing career. Fans, on the other hand, feel that his methods of raising the future Red Bull star up were way too harsh.

Nevertheless, Verstappen Sr. has been in the limelight recently for reasons not remotely related to F1. The former Benetton driver was involved in a nightclub brawl. He was drinking at De Weerd Club in Roermond when he got into a fight.

Jos Verstappen gets beaten up in nightclub brawl

As reported by 1Limburgl, Local police confirmed that the incident involving Verstappen’s brawl came to their notice around 6:00 PM after which they arrived on the scene. The authorities identified Jos Verstappen as a man with significant injuries to his face, who was refusing to leave.

tw // child abuse / domestic violence / talks of attempted murder Since there still are a lot of people who don’t know what Jos Verstappen has done in the past, I took the time to compile some of his past actions – a thread 1/25 — Lisa | #GrazieGio 🐝🇮🇹 (@isthisglock) December 4, 2021

The police took him into custody and released him later that evening. Other people in the club who witnessed the incident, remember Verstappen being involved in an argument with someone else when a friend stepped in. Things went downhill straight after, following which a brawl broke out, severely injuring Verstappen.

Verstappen insists he was the victim

People who witnessed the fight recall that although Verstappen was involved in a fight, he came ‘far worse off’. However, it is not clear whether the Dutchman himself will be charged with any form of assault or not.

Just a friendly reminder that Jos Verstappen has repeatedly assaulted women, and was even charged with attempted murder on his ex girlfriend, and shouldn’t be embraced so wholeheartedly by the sport no matter how talented his son is. — Devin Altieri (@DevinAltieri) December 12, 2021

Verstappen’s lawyer Marcel Heuvelmans insists that his client is innocent. Heuvelmans labeled him as the victim, and described the situation as traumatic for Verstappen. When asked why Verstappen refused to leave when asked to by the security, he replied, “He was going to be picked up and if you are a victim, why would you have to leave?”

This isn’t the first time Jos Verstappen has been accused of violence. Max’s grandfather Frans revealed in an interview in 2022, that he was physically assaulted by Jos Verstappen.