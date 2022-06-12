F1

“Max Verstappen’s father made some unfounded and offhand comments”- Helmut Marko sheds light on potential rivalry between Verstappen and Sergio Perez

"Max Verstappen's father made some unfounded and offhand comments"- Helmut Marko sheds light on potential rivalry between Verstappen and Sergio Perez
Somin Bhattacharjee

Hailing from the sports loving city of Kolkata, the same has played a huge role in my life both on and off the field. Aspiring to work in this industry for the rest of my life.

Previous Article
"Jayson Tatum is more Paul George than Kobe Bryant!": NBA Twitter finds parallels and symmetry between PG13 and the Boston Celtics star amidst a bizarre run of form 
Next Article
“Larry Bird never won without McHale, Parish ... Magic Johnson never won without Kareem, Worthy, or Cooper”: Why is Stephen Curry criticized for not winning without multiple stars
F1 Latest News
"Max Verstappen's father made some unfounded and offhand comments"- Helmut Marko sheds light on potential rivalry between Verstappen and Sergio Perez
“Max Verstappen’s father made some unfounded and offhand comments”- Helmut Marko sheds light on potential rivalry between Verstappen and Sergio Perez

Sergio Perez is just 15 points teammate Max Verstappen at Red Bull which means he…