“We have a good opportunity for tomorrow”– Max Verstappen sends warning to Ferrari ahead of main race

Max Verstappen sends a warning to Ferrari ahead of the main race despite losing the pole position spot to Charles Leclerc in Baku.

Charles Leclerc after the stunning flying lap in the Q3 gained yet another pole position. The Monegasque race driver flew past every sector with ease, neither his teammate Carlos Sainz nor Red Bull had an answer to his brilliance.

On the other hand, his chief rival Max Verstappen will be starting the race from the second row after getting P3. Meanwhile, Sergio Perez would be right down the throat of Leclerc, starting the race from P2.

Hence, in all likeliness, Red Bull still has their things under control. And Verstappen is not ready to kneel down right now. The Dutchman flared warning to their rivals ahead of the race on Sunday.

"Struggling to find the right balance in the car in Qualifying again, which made it a tricky session for us P3 is not where we want to be, but good enough to make a push in tomorrow's race All to play for"

“I think the start of the lap was good then it went away from me a little bit,” said Verstappen during the post-qualifying interview. “Tiny mistakes but in general just struggling a bit to find front to rear balance over one lap so not of course what I want.”

“But still as a team in second and third, we have a good opportunity for tomorrow. I think, overall, we seem to lack a tiny bit over one lap but clearly, our car should normally be quite good.”

Max Verstappen eyeing his first Baku win

Since the inaugural race in Baku six years ago, Verstappen has never managed to win here. Last year, the Red Bull ace was very close to getting his first win.

However, a last-moment tyre puncture shattered his efforts. Now, Verstappen amidst his title contention would be aiming for the win, which he missed last season.

Meanwhile, in the last six years, Ferrari has never won a race in Baku. With Leclerc getting a pole, they surely have their first foot towards the victory on Sunday.

Baku is probably the most exciting street circuit in the whole calendar. The track gives multiple opportunities for the drivers to overtake, especially the protracted two-kilometre straight near the grandstand.

Certainly, the race on Sunday will be anything but monotonous. So, yet another exciting battle between Ferrari and Red Bull is expected.

