Max Verstappen’s GF Kelly Piquet Joins $7.5 Billion Charity Drive for Environmental Cause

Max Verstappen’s partner Kelly Piquet has launched an appeal and urged her followers on social media to help clean up the oceans, with the focus of this operation being the Great Pacific Garbage Patch. The Great Pacific Garbage Patch (GPGP) is located between Hawaii and California and it is the biggest plastic accumulation zone in the world’s oceans with an approximate area of 1.6 million square kilometers (thrice the area of France).

A cleanup operation of such a big area of the Pacific Ocean is no easy task by any stretch of imagination and it is sure to cost a lot of money as well. ‘The Ocean Cleanup,’ a non-profit organization focused on getting rid of plastics from the world’s oceans, has recently shared an estimate of how much it would cost to undertake such an operation.

The number that they are claiming is around $7.5 billion and while it might seem like a huge amount, a slight change in the perspective will make it look rather easily achievable. For example, according to a recent video shared by the organization’s Instagram page, this amount is less than what the USA spends each year on Halloween decorations.

It is also less than 0.5% of the net worth of the 10 richest people on the planet. Interestingly, this amount will also be less than 2% of the net profit generated by the plastic producers of the world while the cleanup operation goes on.

1996 F1 world champion Damon Hill also showed his support for the cause as he commented on the video, saying, “You’re my hero!” Kelly Piquet also shared this video on her Instagram story with the following message,

“Definitely a donation worth making. This Planet is our home, Plastic is a cancer to our ecosystem. There is a cure and a solution. So proud @theoceancleanup.”

Piquet is well known for her actions in supporting major social issues and crises in the world.

Piquet made a major contribution during the Brazil floods

The Brazilian state of Rio Grande do Sul recently experienced a devastating flood due to unprecedented rainfall. While rescue and relief operations were ongoing, Piquet helped raise $100,000 to help those affected by the floods in the southern state of Brazil.

The funds were raised through a collective, which Piquet is a part of, called “The Bazaar For Good,” which consists of 30 women with a strong presence on social media platforms focused on helping underprivileged children worldwide.

Following Piquet’s efforts, Verstappen also contributed towards the relief operations by offering a signed Red Bull Racing T-shirt for an auction by the non-profit.