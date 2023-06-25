Max Verstappen’s Historic Canadian GP Winning Race Suit Valued at $47,3000 at a Charity Auction

Max Verstappen created history for Red Bull at the 2o23 Canadian GP. By winning the outing, he brought home Red Bull’s 100th race win in Formula 1, in what turned out to be a monumental occasion in Montreal. Now, the race suit that Verstappen was wearing on that memorable Sunday, has been put up for sale in F1’s official authentic store.

Verstappen has been the most dominant driver in F1 this year, after winning back-to-back world titles in 2021 and 2022. The 25-year-old has won six out of eight races so far and is widely expected to coast towards defending his crown yet again. However, achieving Red Bull’s milestone number means that his win in Canada was a bit more special than usual.

A week has passed since the race, and the suit used by the Dutchman has gone up for sale. However, the money that they raised from this, won’t be going to Red Bull or Verstappen’s account.

Highest bidder for Max Verstappen’s race suit will get to meet Red Bull ace

De Telegraaf reported that Verstappen, Red Bull, or F1 won’t get any proceedings from the sale of the suit. All the proceeds for this will go to a charity named ‘Wings for Life’. They have collaborated with Red Bull and their main aim is to find a cure for spinal cord injuries.

Verstappen’s race suit will be on sale till 3:00 PM ET on the 4th of July. At the time of writing, 47 people have bid for this and the highest amount offered has been $47,300. This amount, however, is expected to increase comprehensively by the time the auction ends.

In addition to getting their hands on Verstappen’s race-winning suit, the winning bidder will also be able to meet the Dutch driver. The ‘meet and greet’ will take place at Red Bull’s factory in Milton Keynes. ‘The suit will be signed by Max himself. And will be handed to the auction winner at an exclusive Meet & Greet at the Oracle Red Bull Racing Factory,‘ F1’s official Authentic store says.

Max Verstappen close to becoming greatest Red Bull driver of all time

Red Bull has a short history when it comes to successful teams in F1, having won their very first title in 2010. Between 2010 and 2013, they won four consecutive titles, with Sebastian Vettel at the helm. For a long time, he was regarded as the undisputed best-ever driver at the Austrian team. With 38 race wins, it seemed as though that status would be safe for quite some time.

However, Verstappen’s era of dominance seems to be outshining Vettel’s mega stint. The former won his 41st career race in Montreal last week. This made him equal Ayrton Senna’s all-time race win record, as he etches toward yet another world title.

Vettel has four world titles with Red Bull, which seems to be the only record standing between Verstappen’s quest to becoming the team’s best driver ever. However, with the way things are going, it is very likely that Verstappen will break the record.