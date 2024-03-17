Lewis Hamilton Teases Fans With His Latest ‘Cryptic’ Instagram Story – “Release It Old Man”

Lewis Hamilton has once again caused a frenzy among the fans. This time around, it’s a cryptic Instagram story that has caused a storm. The 7-time champion recently posted a picture of a standing mic in what looks like a recording studio. That quickly got the fans anticipating the release of an album that Hamilton promised years ago.

Formula 1 is currently going through a week’s break before action resumes in Melbourne for the Australian GP. Lewis Hamilton made the most of this time fulfilling sponsorship duties. The Briton visited a school in Malaysia, attending an event organized by Mercedes sponsor Petronas. Following that, he seems to have found his way to a studio which has got fans excited.

One particular fan, assuming the Mercedes star was recording a song, urged him to release it.

Another is waiting to bob to the tunes after Iftar.

One X (formerly Twitter) fan wondered what their favorite driver was up to.

To say the least, the memories of XNDA are back among fans. For the uninitiated, Lewis Hamilton uses the pseudonym XNDA for his released music work. So far, there is only one released song that features his name. Pop artist Christina Aguilera released the song ‘Pipe’ in 2018 which featured XNDA.

While fans were quick to put two and two together and trace the name back to Hamilton, the F1 sensation refused to confirm his identity. It was only two years later that he confirmed he indeed was XNDA.

Charles Leclerc ready to pursue Lewis Hamilton for a musical collaboration

Charles Leclerc is the latest among the F1 drivers to pursue a music career. The Monegasque released three piano instrumentals last year, named AUS23 (1:1), MIA 23 (1:2), and MON23 (1:3). Most recently, the Ferrari driver collaborated with French pianist Sofiane Pamart for a 4 song EP called DREAMERS.

Leclerc, in a video uploaded on his official YouTube account, admitted his lack of skills let his musical vision down. That was where Pamart came in with his superior skills with the keys.

The Monegasque will partner up with Lewis Hamilton in 2025 on track when the Briton joins Ferrari. Naturally, fans expect a musical collaboration as well between the two. Representing the fan sentiment, Will Buxton asked Leclerc if the partnership was possible.

The 26-year-old, while expressing his doubts, assured that he would put forth the proposal to his future teammate. He said, “I’m not sure, to be honest. I don’t know, I haven’t spoken about music too much with Lewis yet. We discussed about it last year and he was telling me that he loves music. I’ll speak with him from next year onwards about a potential collaboration.”