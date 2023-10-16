Max Verstappen’s Nerdy Behavior Peeps Through the Cracks of Recent Childhood Story

Max Verstappen is not only one of the most talented drivers on the current grid but also has some other interesting skill sets. Despite previously having stated that he “hates school,” the 26-year-old seems to be very nerdy. The Dutchman has appeared on several Grill the Grid episodes, where he has been very impressive.

His most recent appearance was on Grill the Grid’s Geography challenge, where he seemed to know most of the answers. He also competed in a similar challenge in 2021 and answered most of the questions correctly back then as well.

A few weeks after demonstrating his fantastic understanding of the maps, the Red Bull driver recently appeared in an interview with Sportweek, where he explained how he has had an interest in geography since childhood.

Max Verstappen has been passionate about geography since childhood

Besides his passion for racing, Max Verstappen has also enjoyed studying geography. The Dutchman, who had no idols when he was young, recently shed light on some of his childhood activities.

When asked if he has any heroes, the 26-year-old replied, “Never had any. I never had any posters of champions in my room as a kid. Just a map, and I would try to place the capital cities on it“. Other than having an interest in geography, Verstappen also enjoys playing other sports such as padel.

In the same interview, the three-time champion explained how he and some other drivers organize a match with each other. He stated that he often plays Padel with Lando Norris, George Russell, and Alex Albon. Verstappen seems to have all these talents alongside arguably being one of the greatest F1 drivers of all time.

Verstappen is also talented at juggling

Earlier this year, the Red Bull social media team put out a video that showcased Max Verstappen’s brilliant juggling skills. As seen in the video below, the Dutchman is brilliantly juggling three balls while walking.

He seems to have outstanding hand-eye coordination that is helping him to perform this activity without dropping any of the balls. On looking at the 26-year-old performing this activity, Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez asked him if he was ready to be in a circus.

In reply, Verstappen hilariously said, “If the Cirque du Soleil needs someone, I’m ready.” Since F1 drivers usually have a very strong sense of focus and awareness, Verstappen’s juggling skills could be a reflection of the same.