Lewis Hamilton Labelled Dune’s ‘Lisan Al Gaib’ as He Shocks the F1 Fans With Surprise Visit to Malaysia

Lewis Hamilton recently visited a school in Malaysia as part of a promotional activity for Mercedes’ sponsor, Petronas. There, a fan gave him the ultimate honor and labeled him Lisan Al Gaib, another word for prophet or messiah.

Advertisement

Lisan Al Gaib became a famous name after the release of Dune 2, one of 2024’s biggest blockbuster films, starring Timothée Chalamet. In the fictional Dune universe, Fremens are a group of people who believe that Lisan Al Gaib is their savior, prophet, or Messiah. Hamilton, one of F1’s most popular stars, was labeled the same.

Advertisement

While he was exiting a building in Kuala Lumpur, the capital city of Malaysia, a fan shouted and called him by the name. The video for the same became viral all over social media. And fans online seem to agree with the comparison.

Hamilton’s larger-than-life figure in the F1 paddock has made him a huge personality. Some even feel that he is bigger than F1 as a whole. Being the prophet and messiah of F1 is a tag Hamilton would love to wear proudly. That is because he is adamant about bringing widespread changes over to the sport.

Fans react to Lewis Hamilton’s Lisan Al Gaib comparison

On X (formerly Twitter), fans didn’t shy away from sharing their reactions to the viral comparison. Some were shocked, others not so much. A user on X named Stefanie felt that Hamilton being called Lisan Al Gaib was actually very “real.”

A few surprising reactions aside, some fans were talking about how good the movie would do now. Dune 2 is already a box office hit and has even received a few early Oscar shouts. Having F1’s most famous personality linked to it will make them wonder.

Advertisement

Hamilton’s visit to Malaysia itself shocked some, let alone the Lisan Al Gaib comparisons. With just one week off, many expected the drivers to rest and regroup before a trip down under to Australia. Hamilton, however, decided to fly to the South-East Asian country and appear for Petronas’s event.