How Does Charles Leclerc Earn His $125 Million Net Worth?: Salary, Endorsements, Assets and More

From beginning his karting career in 2005, Charles Leclerc’s rise to the top has been nothing short of staggering. He has made gradual progress over the years and has won at least a title at almost all levels he has competed in.

The Monegasque’s first major success came in 2016 when he won the GP3 Series title with ART Grand Prix. The very next year he also won the FIA Formula 2 Championship in his rookie season with Prema Racing.

These impressive performances helped Leclerc secure a seat in F1 for the 2018 season with Sauber. Since then the 25-year-old has not looked back and has delivered top-class performances at the highest level of the sport.

As a result of his brilliance, the Monegasque has also accumulated a huge amount of wealth over the years. Here is a look at Charles Leclerc’s net worth and his outstanding success in F1 so far.

Summary of Charles Leclerc net worth

Overall Net Worth $125 million Salary $12 million Personal Assets $82 million Age 25 Height 5 ft 8 inches Weight 65 kg

What salary does Charles Leclerc earn at Ferrari?

After delivering extremely impressive performances with the Alfa Romeo Sauber F1 Team in 2018, Charles Leclerc signed a blockbuster deal with Ferrari in 2019.

According to several reports, the Monegasque earns a whopping $12 million from the Prancing Horse each year.

It is believed that this amount would increase to $24 million each year from 2023 onwards after the 25-year-old signed a bumper contract extension.

What cars, properties and watches that Leclerc own?

As per caknowledge.com, Charles Leclerc currently lives in a luxurious house in his hometown of Monaco. He is also believed to own three yachts and four mansions. However, their cost is unknown.

The Monegasque is believed to have been a huge fan of cars since his childhood. Several reports claim that he owns seven luxury cars, with his most expensive costing as much as $3 million.

It is believed Leclerc owns a Ferrari GTC4 ($850,000), Ferrari F8 ($590,000), McLaren GT ($800,000), Jaguar XF ($125,000), Bugatti Chiron ($3 million), Land Rover Discovery ($175,000) and a Rolls-Royce Wraith ($1 million).

The Monegasque is also believed to be a huge fan of watches and the worth of his collection is estimated at a staggering $3.1 million.

Leclerc owns two expensive watches from Hublot – a Hublot Meca-10 Black Magic ($24,000) and Hublot Big Bang Ferrari 1000 G ($52,000).

However, the 25-year-old’s most expensive watch collection is believed to be from Richard Mille, the company that has sponsored him since his early days.

He owns a black RM 61-01 Ultimate Edition costing $775,000 and a RM 25-01 worth $125,000. Other than these, Leclerc is also believed to own several other watches.

Also Read: Charles Leclerc Parents: Who Was Herve Leclerc and What Happened to Him?

Charles Leclerc’s endorsements

Charles Leclerc’s staggering rise in F1 has also helped them earn several endorsements.

After being sponsored by Swiss watchmaker Richard Mille during his early days, Italian luxury fashion brand Giorgio Armani also announced him as a brand ambassador in 2019.

Extremely happy to announce that I am now a brand ambassador of Giorgio Armani and its Made to Measure Line.

Fashion together with music and motorsport have always been my passions, and to be representing such an iconic brand from now on is a huge honor. @giorgioarmani pic.twitter.com/YQKUqaTgJZ — Charles Leclerc (@Charles_Leclerc) May 18, 2020

The Monegasque is also believed to have endorsements with Hublot, Ray-Ban and several other luxury brands.

Charles Leclerc net worth

According to several reports, Charles Leclerc’s net worth is believed to be a whopping $125 million.

Most of the 25-year-old’s net worth comes from the assets he owns and the lucrative deal he most recently signed with Ferrari.

If figures of Leclerc’s latest deal with the Prancing Horse are to be believed, the Monegasque can see his net worth rise significantly in the coming years.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Charles Leclerc (@charles_leclerc)

Leclerc’s meteoric rise in Formula 1

While Charles Leclerc made his debut with the Sauber F1 Team in 2018, his first major breakthrough came with Ferrari in 2019 when he replaced 2007 world champion Kimi Raikkonen.

The 25-year-old hit the ground running in no time with the Prancing Horse as he recorded his maiden F1 pole position in his very second race.

And to make his maiden win that season even more special, he grabbed it at Ferrari’s home race in Monza. In the process, he also became the Prancing Horse’s first driver to win the Italian Grand Prix since Fernando Alonso did back in 2010.

Leclerc finished his first Ferrari season on a high as he scored 264 points and finished fourth in the championship. However, he and Ferrari were not able to replicate a similar level of performance in 2020 and 2021.

After two disappointing seasons, Leclerc produced his best performance last year. The Monegasque finished second in the championship by scoring 308 points and recording three wins.

The 25-year-old will now hope that he and Ferrari can carry on this momentum into the 2023 season and potentially also fight for the titles.

Also Read: How Does Kevin Magnussen Earn His $25 million Net Worth?: Salary, Endorsement, Assets and Investments