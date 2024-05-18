“Bro Lost All His Aura”: Fans Get Charged Up on QB Justin Herbert’s Change in Look

The Los Angeles Chargers are undergoing significant changes, as they brought in a new, accomplished head coach, Jim Harbaugh, and made some changes to their offensive roster to move on from their disappointing 5-12 season. Another major change seen is in their starting quarterback, Justin Herbert, who has completely transformed himself, moving away from his previously dashing look.

When Justin Herbert made his NFL debut in 2020, he impressed everyone with his Offensive Rookie of the Year performance and captured the hearts of many with his long and wavy brown hair.

He has been rocking the same hairstyle for years, but when ESPN shared a series of pictures and clips on Instagram of Herbert making throws during the Chargers’ training camp on Friday, the star QB looked like a completely different person.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ESPN (@espn)

The Chargers quarterback has cut his long hair short and is now sporting a messy look. While it suits him, fans were quick to note that his aura was different when he had those long blond locks. Moreover, some remarked on how Herbert appears much younger now, while others began comparing his new look to that of legendary quarterback Tom Brady. See for yourselves:

Perhaps Justin Herbert is only experimenting with his hair and might change his look again in the coming months. Moreover, while a fresh haircut can sometimes feel weird, give it a month or two, and he will be back to looking as dashing as ever.

Looking Back at Justin Herbert’s Surprising Rookie Season Makeover

It is not the first time Justin Herbert has managed to shock his fans with a weird hairstyle. In his rookie season with the Los Angeles Chargers, he spent the first eight weeks with chin-length hair and a goatee. But he had a complete transformation when he appeared at a press conference in the middle of the season with short, trimmed hair. He ended up looking like a 14-year-old boy, at the age of 22.

How it started: How it’s going: pic.twitter.com/UDwug0EamF — Billy Heyen (@BillyHeyen) November 18, 2020

The Athletic’s senior writer, Daniel Popper, reported back then that Justin Herbert’s look wasn’t styled by his barber. Instead, it was the Chargers’ strength and conditioning coach, John Lott, who was responsible for Herbert’s buzz cut. While Chargers fans did not approve of his hairstyle initially, Justin Herbert still believed that Lott had done a good job with the clippers.

However, by the next season, he was back to his original look. Now, after three long years, he has again decided to cut his hair short. Herbert is looking for change as he faced immense pressure last season, ending with the worst record of his career at 5-8, as per Pro Football Reference.

With his new hairstyle, a new head coach, and strong support in the offensive lineup, Justin Herbert is set to make a fresh start. Let’s see how the star quarterback performs in the next season.