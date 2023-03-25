Max Verstappen’s Plan to Launch Clothing Line Meets Conflict With Nike Over Trademark Issues

Max Verstappen has followed in the footsteps of his rival Lewis Hamilton and wants to launch his own clothing line. But his wishes are facing hurdles as he has landed himself in trademark issues with Nike.

Verstappen had planned to launch his clothing line under the name “Max 1”. However, as per De Limburger, the name that the Red Bull ace has chosen has too much resemblance with Nike’s renowned shoe series – Air Max.

The Benelux Office for Intellectual property has revealed several reasons why Verstappen can not launch his clothing line under ‘Max 1’. The said office is the official trademark and design registration office of Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg.

Stumbled across this interview with Max Verstappen, where he talked about the importance of staying humble and having a lot of self-confidence in Formula 1. Love to hear him have these talks. pic.twitter.com/AM5d3gBUbE — Lis (@rbrblis) March 24, 2023

Reasons why Max Verstappen can’t launch the Max 1 clothing line

The Benelux office released a report after an investigation and after an opposition procedure from Nike. The report read that both the signs contain the word ‘MAX’, even if in a different place and context.

But in the trademarks invoked, the elements AIR and MAX have equal significance in the overall appearance. However, the MAX in Verstappen’s brand has more emphasis on it and the number 1 is regarded as a specification of MAX. To that extent, the matter is clear and agreeable.

Nevertheless, the agency BOIP believes that there is too much similarity in both names. Therefore, Verstappen might not be allowed to use ‘Max 1’ for his clothing line.

Max 1 will trigger a ‘Danger of Confusion’

Furthermore, the report from the Benelux office believes that the visual and aural similarity between the two labels will cause confusion among the public. The report explained that the public may believe that Nike’s Air Max and Verstappen’s Max 1 belong to the same undertaking.

Moreover, it is a common practice in the clothing sector that the same label is configured in several ways. This might lead the target public into believing that Max 1 is a subsidiary of Nike. Hence, according to the bureau, the similarities may lead to a danger of confusion.