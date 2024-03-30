mobile app bar

‘Marketing Genius’ Carlos Alcaraz Reveals NBA Inspiration Which Could Also Up His Next Nike Contract Value

Advait Jajodia
Published

What is Carlos Alcaraz's Net Worth?

Image Credits: Carlos Alcaraz – © Mike Frey-USA TODAY Sports

Carlos Alcaraz has established himself as one of the most successful players on the ATP tour at only 20 years of age. Apart from having already won 20 titles in his young career, Alcaraz is also among the most marketable players. Already being signed with Nike for the past four years, the American brand is obligated to pay him $1 million per year till 2025. However, the Spaniard’s love for Michael Jordan could help boost his next contract significantly.

Carlos Alcaraz isn’t required to wear merchandise for the Jordan brand. However, on numerous occasions, the Wimbledon 2023 winner is seen donning clothes and shoes of the Chicago Bulls legend’s brand.

Back in June 2023, the current World No.2 admitted that he had 10-15 sneakers of the brand.

Almost 10 months after the interview, the shoe count would’ve definitely gone up.

Carlos has also spoken about his admiration for Michael Jordan. Having also complimented the quality of the brand’s merchandise, he’s indirectly implying that he will not stop using the products.

“Obviously I’ve watched a lot of videos. Everybody knows Michael, what he did to the game. He was something unbelievable. I huge fan of him, huge fan of his clothes as well, as you can see,” Alcaraz said, per Forbes.

When negotiating his next contract with Nike, the brand will certainly keep in mind how the youngster has been promoting the Jordan brand as well. Certainly, the brand would want to keep its star ambassador happy by rewarding him handsomely.

Can Carlos Alcaraz expect a signature line with Nike like Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal did?

Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer (before splitting in 2018) were also sponsored by Nike. Once they gathered immense success, the Oregon-based brand decided to capitalize on the popularity of the two stars and begin their own line of merchandise.

Goes without saying that Nike benefitted exceptionally with this decision.

With Carlos Alcaraz seeming to have the same career trajectory as the two legends, Nike would not want to waste any time and introduce Alcaraz’s own line as soon as their contract is renewed in 2025.

