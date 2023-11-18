Max Verstappen’s Podcast Cancelled for Las Vegas With New FIA Announcement

With the sheer amount of times in 2023 that Max Verstappen has been in the cooldown room after a race win, the fans have hilariously dubbed it as ‘The Max Verstappen podcast’. However, fans will not get to witness the same in Las Vegas as per reports on X.

The FIA has released an official ‘Rules of Procedure‘ to explain the same. The document reads, “Once the interviews have been completed, the Drivers will be immediately escorted back to the grid, where the podium is located. There is no cooldown room at this event.”

The cool-down room plays a very important role during a race weekend. After almost two hours in a car, racing at break-neck speeds, the drivers immense mental and physical exhaustion. Hence, the cool-down room is where the drivers can rehydrate and recover from the immense demands of Grand Prix racing.

However, it is pertinent to note that the cancelation of the cool-down room is not the only thing that Verstappen will be miffed about. As it turns out, the three-time world champion isn’t the biggest fan of the Las Vegas GP in the first place.

Max Verstappen predicted the embarrassment of the Las Vegas GP

Max Verstappen had extensively ranted to Motorsport.com about the GP in Las Vegas. He said, “First of all, I think we are there more for the show than the racing itself if you look at the layout of the track. But you know, I’m actually not that into it. I’m more like, I’ll go there and do my thing and be gone again.”

Verstappen isn’t the kind of driver who likes to pretend. He’s here to race, and he’s here to win. Hence, the elaborate spectacle being conducted side-by-side with the GP has Verstappen a bit irritated, to say the least.

The race itself has been mired with controversy from the start. The entire weekend was threatened by locals protesting. Then, the entire debate about the weather conditions being too drastic for racing was also brought up.

It all blew off when FP1 was curtailed after Carlos Sainz’s Ferrari hit a dislodged drain cover. Soon after, FP2 was delayed as a result as well.

Moreover, shockingly, fans were also forced out of the venue even before the cars came out on track for FP2. Since F1 has invested a hefty $500,000,000 into the Las Vegas GP, it looks like a pretty risky gamble with the way things are going at the moment.