“She Spreads So Many Lies”: Ralf Schumacher Exposes Ex-Wife’s Vicious Campaign on His Coming Out

In July, Ralf Schumacher became the talk of the town, as he came out as gay. The former F1 driver revealed his relationship with a man named, Etienne. While his courageous revelation was celebrated by the F1 community, Ralf’s ex-wife, Cora Schumacher stated that it “hurt” her. However, Ralf has now contrasted her claims.

Schumacher posted a screenshot of Cora’s chat with Etienne from October 2023 on his Instagram. This chat showed that the German actress-model knew about her husband’s same-sex relationship with the Frenchman.

Ralf also stated in the caption, “I would like to make it clear that Cora congratulated us in September 2023 because she thought we had gotten married. She was also happy.” The former Williams driver reiterated the messages she sent to Etienne as proof to contrast her recent claims of being “hurt”.

“I think it’s a shame for Etienne and me that she spreads so many lies. We both just want to be left alone.”, he added.

Per ASB Zeitung, Cora Schumacher had stated that Ralf never told her about his sexuality. That is why, as the German’s ex-wife, she mentioned that if he had told her, she would have felt that as “a sign of respect”.

Moreover, she also stated that her “best years” went by during her married life with Schumacher. The German actress-model also questioned whether he loved her or not. Ralf and Cora also have a son named David. However, the 22-year-old has been quite supportive of his father ever since he came out publicly.