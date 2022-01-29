“I will always feel a degree of responsibility for Ayrton’s death”– Adrian Newey feels guilty about his mistakes which possibly affected fatal crash of Ayrton Senna at Imola in 1994

Ayrton Senna lost his life after a tragic accident during a race in Imola, and Adrian Newey, in his book, reveals how he was possibly at fault too.

Formula 1 lost one of its biggest heroes when Ayrton Senna crashed at Imola and later succumbed to the injuries. It is one of the most heartbreaking moments in the sport’s history.

At that time, Senna was driving FW16, and Adrian Newey, one of the most skilful designers in F1’s history, was the architect behind it. No matter how reliable Newey was and will remain, he thinks he had a hand in the crash too. Though, he is not sure how certain that claim is.

In the book written by Newey- “How to build a car”, Newey discusses how his mistakes, along with Patrick Head, could have affected the fatality of the crash.