5 Years Ago, Anthony Hamilton Prophesied Lewis Would End His Career “Dressed in All Red”

Lewis Hamilton’s move to Ferrari sent shockwaves from Brackley to Maranello and the entire F1 world came to a standstill. However, it is not as uneventful or unlikely as many fans think it seems. Hamilton always had a liking to drive the Scarlet red Ferrari and rumors often connected him to be negotiating for a Ferrari drive. As this seismic switch is now a reality, Sky Sports Italy’s Carlo Vanzini revealed an anecdote about how Lewis’s father Anthony Hamilton already prophesized this move about five years ago.

Speaking on the F1 show special by Sky Sports, Vanzini gave his reaction and thoughts about Hamilton’s surprising exodus. He stated how he was once playing table tennis in the Hungary paddock with Anthony Hamilton, and asked him about the chances of his champion son moving to the Prancing Horse someday.

He highlighted Anthony’s reply, “He told me, for sure. We started our career in Italy. and we would like to close the career in Italy, dressed in all red.”

Vanzini added how he did not believe Hamilton could jump ship to Maranello after he signed his Mercedes extension in August 2023. Although, with how fast things have changed, the Italian journalist was delighted to see the Briton making the highly coveted move to Ferrari.

Vanzini analyzed how Hamilton would bed in at the Scuderia. Amid the sudden shock of the switch, the Sky Sports journalist gave his thoughts on the 39-year-old’s partnership with Ferrari’s golden boy Charles Leclerc and the prospects for his current teammate Carlos Sainz.

Will Lewis Hamilton and Ferrari’s gamble pay off?

While Lewis Hamilton may describe it as a “new challenge”, it is essentially a gamble that he has taken and likewise for Ferrari. Changing a good working driver lineup of Leclerc and Sainz was certainly not wise. However, the Italian team is looking at the star value and going all in to have two alpha drivers with Hamilton and Leclerc.

On paper, it may seem like the best lineup to produce some mega results. However, two swords in a single sheath rarely work out, especially in F1. The sheer adrenaline and competitiveness to beat your teammate and stand on top of the podium, all these factors contribute to internal teammate tussles.

Thus, Leclerc will certainly look over his shoulder as his seven-time champion teammate won’t give him an inch when it comes to fighting for wins and championships. On the competitive side too, it is not guaranteed that Hamilton will get a championship contender car at Ferrari right from the word go.

Vanzini however did not delve into those details as of yet. He only highlighted how it is a big story and a huge moment for the Maranello outfit to welcome one of the most successful F1 drivers. The 52-year-old mentioned how he would love to see the tussle and the teammate dynamic between the young gun Leclerc and the veteran Hamilton.

One crucial thing the Italian journalist highlighted was the loss of Carlos Sainz. The Spaniard is one of the biggest losing parties in this entire drama, with an uncertain future now. While rumors have linked the #55 driver with teams like Audi (currently Sauber) and Aston Martin, things look bleak for his next move.

For the time being, both Sainz and Hamilton will see out their current contracts in 2024 at Ferrari and Mercedes respectively.