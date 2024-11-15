Max Verstappen’s Points Lead Over Sergio Perez Surpasses Red Bull’s Record-Breaking 2023 Total

The contrast between Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez at Red Bull has been the talking point of the last two seasons. While Verstappen has dominated the grid with multiple race wins and winning the drivers’ title, Perez has struggled a lot to match the Dutchman. In fact, the cumulative points difference between the duo is more than Red Bull’s 2023 constructors’ championship points tally (860).

The Milton Keynes outfit broke the record for the most points scored by a team in a single season last year. But Verstappen was the major contributor to this tally of 860 points, and he could have won them the championship on his own [with 575 points].

This has been the case for the past three years and Perez’s amplified struggles in 2024 highlight the gap between both drivers. What truly highlights Verstappen’s dominance is the staggering 886.5-point gap he has accumulated over the Mexican since they became teammates in 2021.

Over four seasons, the Dutchman has outclassed Perez in almost every measurable way. He has started races ahead of the #11 driver 74 times compared to Perez’s 13. In race finishes, Verstappen has beaten his teammate 76 times, with Perez finishing ahead only 11 times.

The most telling difference lies in victories and podium finishes where Verstappen has won 52 races and reached the podium 69 times during their partnership. In contrast, Perez has managed just five wins and 29 podiums over the same period.

However, it’s worth noting that the Mexican driver did make meaningful contributions, particularly in 2022 when he finished third in the drivers’ championship, only three points behind Charles Leclerc. It was the first time Red Bull won the constructors’ title since 2013.

As for his struggles, Perez has faced significant challenges adapting to a car that is often said to have been built to suit the Dutchman’s driving style. Verstappen prefers a car with an extremely responsive front end, a setup that can be difficult for many drivers to handle and has often left the Mexican struggling to extract the most performance.

Is Perez really that far behind Verstappen?

Red Bull has a history of prioritizing one driver as their main championship contender. During Sebastian Vettel’s dominance from 2010 to 2013, teammate Mark Webber often found himself in a supporting role. Still, Webber wasn’t struggling with the car as much as Perez, as the Aussie often challenged Vettel for wins and podiums.

A similar dynamic seems to exist now, with Verstappen clearly the priority of the team. Strategic decisions, car development, and team orders have often leaned in Verstappen’s favor, further widening the gap between him and Perez.

The 886.5-point gap between Verstappen and Perez is a remarkable statistic. It highlights Verstappen’s dominance but also raises questions about Red Bull’s team dynamics. Is this gap purely a reflection of Verstappen’s talent, or does it also underscore the challenges faced by the second driver in a team structured around a dominant number one?