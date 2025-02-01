“Am I His Second Father?”: Helmut Marko Lists Max Verstappen as One of Two Reasons for F1 Stay at 81

Max Verstappen has transcended many records in the modern era of Formula 1 while being a part of the Red Bull family from the very beginning of his journey in the sport. All this would not have been possible without the team’s advisor, Helmut Marko. In fact, it was the Austrian former racing driver who got Verstappen into the Milton Keynes-based team’s academy.

Marko, who has been pushing in motorsport even at the age of 81, has now admitted that he is still in the F1 paddock because of the Dutchman. The other reason why he keeps chipping away at the Bulls is because he wants to keep the team’s late founder, Dietrich Mateschitz’s spirit alive.

“Am I his [Verstappen’s] second father? You won’t hear me say that,” he joked in an interview with Formule1 magazine. “I still do this work for two reasons: one is Max and the other is to guard the spirit of Red Bull and Dietrich Mateschitz in the racing team,” he added.

Marko has been on the verge of leaving Red Bull and F1 altogether with his contract expiring. However, the Austrian outfit has retained him as a key pillar of their dominant success at the pinnacle of motorsport.

On top of that, Verstappen shares a very close bond with Marko, which serves as a deterrent for his exit possibility.

As per F1-insider sources Max Verstappen has made it clear in coversations with Mintzlaff and the Thai boss that if Marko goes then he leaves too [@F1insidercom] pic.twitter.com/9Xsv0Xewps — RBR Daily (@RBR_Daily) October 18, 2023

The respect and admiration between the duo is mutual. The four-time world champion has time and again signaled his loyalty to Marko — even threatening to quit the team if the 81-year-old ever leaves the Milton-Keynes-based squad.

Verstappen will quit if Marko leaves Red Bull

Last year was a tough season to endure for Red Bull. On top of the persisting performance issues with the RB20, the team had to deal with a lot of behind-the-scenes turmoil. One such tussle was a reported spat between team principal and CEO, Christian Horner and Marko.

Reports had suggested that the 51-year-old was keen to boot Marko out of the team. This translated into a strong sense that Marko’s position within Red Bull was under threat. When quizzed, Verstappen proclaimed that if Marko left, he’d be following the Austrian through the exit doors at Milton-Keynes.

| An exit clause exists in Max Verstappen’s contract that allows him to leave Red Bull immediately. According to this clause, he is free to leave if Helmut Marko leaves Red Bull. “As far as I’m concerned: I won’t stand in Max’s way,” says Helmut Marko.#F1 pic.twitter.com/NdUQdZPCGl — Fastest Pitstop (@FastestPitStop) March 4, 2024

Circling back to that ‘threat’, the Dutchman revealed that he was not bluffing. Moreover, he explained that the team is well aware of his stance and that any action on Marko would have a domino effect on his future with the team.

“Also think it was important that I said that then. And I meant it. It wasn’t a bluff. And they know that within the team,” he explained as per the Dutch publication, De Telegraaf, last year.