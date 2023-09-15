Axing Guanyu Zhou for Theo Pourchaire Could Have Cost Millions to Sauber as Audi’s Helping Hand Is Still 2 Years Away

Guanyu Zhou’s future with Alfa Romeo, which will rename itself back to Sauber next year, has been sealed for 2024. However, there have been reports of him getting close to signing an extension. The closest competition to him for his seat all this while was Theo Pourchaire, who is leading the Formula 2 standings right now. Pourchaire is backed by Sauber themselves, so the Swiss team had all the reasons to promote him. Still, it would have involved risking losing millions if Zhou was replaced, said Laurence Edmondson on ESPN’s Unlapped podcast. That loss wouldn’t have been wise as Audi’s financial hand is still two years away.

After a long wait, Audi finally announced last year, that they would be owning the majority stakes in Sauber, and in 2026, the latter will be an Audi works team. Thus, for 2024 and 2025, Sauber will have to fend for themselves.

So at this time, trusting a rookie could be a financial risk for any team. Teams are hesitant to trust rookies under the cost cap limitations. This is because they are more prone to bringing massive repair bills.

Crunch finances help Guanyu Zhou

The finances at Sauber have always been tight. Therefore, the reliability Guanyu Zhou has shown by not stepping a foot wrong over the last two years gives him a significant edge over Pourchaire, despite the latter being Sauber’s own product.

“If you bring in a rookie, even Pourchaire, who does look good, there’s just that risk that you end up throwing away a few points here and there. And as we know that can cost a lot of money in the prize fund of the constructors’ championship. So I’d say Zhou is safe,” said Edmondson.

The column 2 of the prize money is divided on the basis of the pecking order in the standings. So, even a slight fall in the rank can cost Sauber millions next year. On the other hand, there are personal finances that Zhou brings in. This makes him an invaluable asset to the team.

Personal sponsors give a good relief

The budget cap has certainly bolstered the finances of every team on the grid. So, entry of a pay driver is tough. Still, that doesn’t mean teams – the bottom teams in particular – don’t need outside assistance to fully utilize the budget cap.

This is here Guanyu Zhou stepped in for Alfa Romeo with his Chinese sponsors that reportedly provide the Hinwil-based outfit with $32 million. However, that money didn’t guarantee Zhou’s place in the team. Instead, his solid performances, wherein he matched Valtteri Bottas with limited resources convinced the Sauber bosses of his ability.

Now, it remains to be seen what Zhou’s future looks like beyond 2024 as Audi’s entry would kickstart some fundamental changes in the team. But till then, the 24-year-old could rejoice his drive for next year.