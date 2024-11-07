mobile app bar

Max Verstappen’s Red Bull Kit Fetches $17,665 at Charity Auction Run by GF Kelly Piquet’s Mother

Anirban Aly Mandal
Published

1 Max Verstappen (NLD, Oracle Red Bull Racing) with his girlfriend Kelly Piquet, F1 Grand Prix of Bahrain at Bahrain International Circuit on March 19, 2022 in Sakhir, Bahrain | Credits: IMAGO / HochZwei

Max Verstappen’s Brazilian girlfriend, Kelly Piquet is a very vocal advocate of social causes. In fact, her mother, Viviane is also part of a charitable institution called ‘GPS Foundation’ that annually runs lavish galas and fundraisers to boost their championing of causes in the country of Brazil. During the 2024 edition of the event, Verstappen himself donated a pretty special package after his iconic win at Interlagos, last weekend.

The Red Bull driver donated a full kit to the gala for auctioning. This included a Red Bull Racing cap, jacket, and t-shirt — all of which were autographed and personally worn by the 27-year-old throughout the duration of the Grand Prix weekend.

One lucky bidder went away with the entire set for the price of 100,000 Brazilian Reais (approx. $17,665). The item that was sold was allocated to lot no.33 (which was Verstappen‘s racing number until 2022 when he assumed #1 for being the defending driver’s world champion).

The GPS Foundation has been working towards creating impactful social drives in Brazil since 2018. Their main purpose is to not only financially help the needy people of Brazil but also create an ecosystem where the leaders of the country are more tangibly involved in the social issues of its people.

Their work so far has been quite impactful too. Last year’s gala saw the organization raise upwards of $167,000,000. No doubt, with the event only growing more popular as the years go by, the latest edition will surpass this metric.

Verstappen’s history of charity

While Lewis Hamilton has been an honorary citizen of Brazil for some time now, Verstappen, too holds the country very close to his heart. This might be in part due to his relationship with Piquet but the three-time world champion has always presented a helping hand for these noble causes.

For instance, earlier this year, the Brazilian demographic of Rio Grande do Sul suffered devastating floods leading to a complete breakdown of the area and heavy loss of life and finances. Verstappen stepped up and donated another piece of Red Bull Racing memorabilia to aid the donations.

During a fundraising event in Miami, Piquet took to her social media account to showcase Verstappen’s autographed Miami GP t-shirt that was to be auctioned. She raised around $100,000 through that item alone.

Anirban Aly Mandal

Anirban Aly Mandal

Anirban Aly Mandal is an F1 writer at The SportsRush, with over 1000 articles under his belt, Anirban's love for F1 started when he discovered a copy of F1 2014 on his computer. With over half a decade's worth of time spent religiously following the sport, he’s dived deep into the world of motorsports. However, Anirban's expertise goes beyond just writing - he has also written several academic papers focused on the domain of motorsports and the law. His passion for the sport is so immense that he aspires to work as a legal advisor in the most prestigious racing series in the world someday. When it comes to Formula 1, Anirban finds great pleasure in re-watching classic races and idolizes the likes of Ayrton Senna, Nigel Mansell, and Sebastian Vettel. His top picks include Brazil '91, Silverstone '92, and Germany '19. Outside of the sport, Anirban is an avid sim racer, often found racing on titles like Assetto Corsa, F1 22, and Automobilista. Apart from his interests in gaming, Anirban has a keen interest in philosophy, literature and music.

