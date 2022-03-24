F1

“It was such a cool victory”– Lando Norris talks about the Lewis Hamilton record he broke

Lando Norris talks about the record he broke, which Lewis Hamilton earlier held; he reveals it as he surfs through his Instagram posts.
Tanish Chachra

Previous Article
"He broke the law. He needs to be locked up" - Cain Velasquez should be behind bars according to Ex-policeman and UFC heavyweight Chris Daukaus
Next Article
"No Kimi, you will not have the drink": How do Formula 1 drivers drink in the car while racing at the fastest circuits in the world?
F1 Latest News
"I think it would have been very difficult if Nikita and Mick had been in the team" - Haas boss believes the remarkable result in Bahrain would have been very difficult with Nikita Mazepin
“I think it would have been very difficult if Nikita and Mick had been in the team” – Haas boss believes the remarkable result in Bahrain would have been very difficult with Nikita Mazepin

Haas decided to terminate the contracts with Nikita Mazepin and title sponsor Uralkali following Russia’s…