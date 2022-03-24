“It was such a cool victory”– Lando Norris talks about the Lewis Hamilton record he broke

Lando Norris talks about the record he broke, which Lewis Hamilton earlier held; he reveals it as he surfs through his Instagram posts.

Lando Norris is among the most talented race drivers on Formula 1 grid and is destined to have a long career in the sport. His credibility as a race driver was well known when he was just in his early teens.

In his childhood, he was so good that he even broke Lewis Hamilton’s record. The Briton, while appearing in a video for SkySports he, talked about the karting championship he won as a child.

While talking about the celebrations, he revealed that he was the youngest world champion back then and broke Hamilton’s record on that occasion.

“It was such a cool victory, the world championship. World champions, pretty awesome thing to say,” said Norris. “I was also the youngest ever world champion at this point. I think, beating Lewis Hamilton to it.”

Lando Norris explains how he used to fall out of go-karts

Norris admitted that as a child, he was 2-3 years behind his age in terms of strength. So, he was usually underweight for his go-karts. Thus, at times he used to fall out of his own car.

So, to prevent that, his parents stuck him in his car with a velcro. They usually used to attach it to his spine so that he doesn’t fall off. He then reveals a funny incident with the innovation his family used.

After winning the championship, Norris wanted to stand from his car, but he was tied down by the velcro and couldn’t stand up.

Fernando Alonso helped the Mclaren star to shine

Norris further reveals at that time. He was driving a kart by Fernando Alonso. So, he also confessed that the former F1 champion played a role in his early stages.

“Th go-kart I was using at this time was Fernando Alonso kart. So Fernando helped me a little bit achieve,” said Norris. But the 22-year-old star further reveals that now he is in F1, he has his own kart, which according to him, is far better than Alonso’s.

“Now, I’ve grown up and got into F1. I had the opportunity to kind of give something back. That was to create my own go-kart. It is miles better than the Fernando Alonso go-kart.”

