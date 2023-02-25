“Maybe a Bit of a Stretch”: George Russell Gives His Verdict on Mercedes’ Chances in Bahrain

May 6, 2022; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Mercedes driver George Russell of Britain talks with the media during a press conference before their practice session for the Miami Grand Prix at Miami International Autodrome. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

The 2023 F1 season is just around the corner and all 10 teams are in Bahrain, testing out their new cars. Red Bull, like last year, is the favorite once again this season and they were arguably the strongest team in the first two days of testing. Mercedes’ George Russell feels that they will be the team to beat yet again.

2022 was a disappointing year for Mercedes, as their eight-year dominance came to an end with a P3 finish in the constructors’ championship standings. Heading into the new season, expectations are high on the Brackley-based outfit, but Russell is not very optimistic about the early rounds.

George Russell’s testing session came to an early end due to this stoppage 😫#F1 #F1Testing pic.twitter.com/befVyImmug — Formula 1 (@F1) February 24, 2023

As reported by the BBC, Russell said that he is sure about Mercedes getting in the mix for regular race wins somewhere down the road in 2023. However, fighting at the front at the opening round at Bahrain International Circuit ‘may be a bit of a stretch’.

George Russell relying on Mercedes’ development prowess

Russell admits that Mercedes doesn’t have the fastest car at this moment in time, but is sure about them making progress throughout the course of the season. He also spoke about Red Bull and how good they look in Sakhir during testing, and praised Max Verstappen.

Feels great to be back! We’ve got two more busy days ahead, lots of work to do. Bring it on. 👊 pic.twitter.com/7cA0ead5cQ — George Russell (@GeorgeRussell63) February 23, 2023

The 25-year-old, however, is adamant that he has full trust in Mercedes developing the car as the season progresses. He sees no reason as to why the Silver Arrows can’t get back to the top once again and reminded everyone about the team’s strong rate of development.

Mercedes is better in 2023 than 2022, says Russell

When Mercedes’ W13 took to the track during pre-season testing in 2022, signs of weakness were clearly visible. The car bouncing up and down on the straights affected their straight line speed, and gave birth to a new term that F1 fans are now familiar with- porpoising.

This year, however, the German outfit are looking much better according to Russell and team principal Toto Wolff. They insist that that there is no problem with the car bouncing anymore, although there are other issues that they want to address.

All things considered, Russell feels that Mercedes are in a much better position in 2023 than they were last season. According to him, Mercedes’ underwhelming pre-season testing display isn’t a spoiler for what is to come for the rest of the season.