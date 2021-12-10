“May the better man win” – Sebastian Vettel has revealed his choice between Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton for the world title

“May the better man win” – Sebastian Vettel has his heart in the right place when it comes to choosing his pick for the winner in Abu Dhabi.

Sebastian Vettel is a four-time world champion, having won it consecutively with Red Bull from 2010 to 2013. Only Michael Schumacher and Lewis Hamilton have won it more times, as they find themselves locked with 7 titles.

Michael Schumacher has been a mentor to Vettel in his early days, and even earned the moniker of ‘Baby Schumi’. He’s returning the favour by mentoring the German great’s son Mick, who races for Haas in his rookie season.

Asked who he refers to win between Max Verstappen and Hamilton, Vettel’s answer was obvious. He, like all the Schumacher and Ferrari fans, doesn’t want his record to be broken, and for that, hopes Verstappen does enough to win his maiden world title.

“Michael is my hero. For that reason, I probably don’t want Lewis to win.

“But the truth is they have both had a strong season and they go into the last race with the opportunity to win the championship because they both deserve it.

“In a way, I would be happy if Michael’s record still stands, but even if Lewis wins, to me Michael is still the greatest.

“Lewis can win one more, two more, three more, five more championships, it doesn’t change anything for me, and I get along with Lewis, so probably the gut says I want Max to win just to keep Michael’s record alive.

“But my head is quite clear – may the better man win.”

