“I love it when drivers tell themselves that”: Former F1 Champion feels Max Verstappen is trying to downplay his intense Championship battle with Lewis Hamilton

Jenson Button thinks Max Verstappen is downplaying the title fight he is in, by saying it ‘does not matter’ if he loses it.

Earlier this year, Max Verstappen said that he’s not spending time thinking about winning the Championship. He admitted he would be happy even if he loses the fight to Lewis Hamilton.

“For me personally, that doesn’t really matter too much.” he commented. The Red Bull driver said that challenging his Mercedes counterpart was satisfactory enough for him.

“I think every time you’re in a fight in general, you know that makes you feel good already.”

It all started on a Friday in Bahrain 21 race weekends and almost nine months later, it comes down to this: Three days in Abu Dhabi Two extraordinary drivers One world champion to be crowned#AbuDhabiGP 🇦🇪 #HistoryAwaits @LewisHamilton @Max33Verstappen pic.twitter.com/HX6VEw4Nmc — Formula 1 (@F1) December 10, 2021

2009 F1 World Champion Jenson Button however, does not believe the 24 year old.

According to Button, every single driver dreams about winning the F1 title when they start their careers. The fact that Verstappen is ‘not thinking about it’ despite being so close, is absurd.

“I love it when drivers tell themselves that.” the former McLaren driver said.

“Of course he wants to win, that’s why he’s racing in Formula 1, that’s why he started racing in the first place because he wanted to win the World Championship.”

The first Title for Max Verstappen will be his most special one

Button went on to say that winning the first Title is always special. Even if Verstappen goes on to be a multiple time World Champion in the future, he would regret missing out on this one.

“This one has to rank you know, if he goes and wins the next 10. I have a feeling this is the one that’s the most important.” the Briton said.

“It’s your first, but it’s also up against the seven-time World Champion. So it’s a pretty big year.”

“And also next year, you really don’t know what will happen with the regulation change and Mercedes might leap in front again and they won’t be able to fight them. So who knows, you’ll take your opportunity when you can.”

“I’m sure he knows that. He’s just trying to play it down so he can really relax and focus on his racing.” he concluded.

Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton go into the final race of the season level on points.

