“Maybe it’s not the best for today”- Lewis Hamilton hopes his setup helps him to win on Sunday

Lewis Hamilton was ousted from the front-row result in the qualifying by Max Verstappen and George Russell, and he would be starting from P3 on Sunday.

The Briton confessed that his team struggled in the current conditions and predicted it might remain the same if things continue to be like this. But, under normal conditions, he hopes that his setup will get him a good result.

“It’s been a challenging day for everyone. I just tried to stay positive, focused and calm,” Hamilton reflected after qualifying. “My first lap was perfect; the second one, I struggled a little bit.

“If [the weather is] like this tomorrow, it’s going to be tricky. This balance of straight-line speed versus mid-section downforce… I think we’ve tried to strike the best balance possible. Maybe it’s not the best for today, and we’ll see tomorrow exactly how good it is.

“Otherwise, I’m really grateful to the team for just keeping their cool during this session.”

We will do our best

Hamilton then talked about how he is also sandwiched between two Red Bulls and his teammate Valtteri Bottas taking a lower grid start because the Hungarian GP penalty makes things even more complicated.

“I don’t really know what happened with Valtteri, but it’s unfortunate because I have two Red Bulls not too far away,” added Hamilton. “That’s going to make it a little bit harder in terms of strategy because Valtteri has a penalty also. “Nonetheless, we’ll do everything we can. As I said, tomorrow’s another day. I hope that it’s not crazy rain like this, but interchangeable could be fun.”