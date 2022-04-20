“Keep the momentum going” – Daniel Ricciardo wants to retain his and McLaren’s upward momentum at the Emilia Romagna GP

Daniel Ricciardo scored his first points result in Australia after a low-key P14 in Bahrain and mid-race retirement in Saudi Arabia.

Daniel Ricciardo scored his first points score in the Australian GP since his last appearance in 2018 and the first points of the current season.

The Australian has no doubt gotten off to a dreadful start in the 2022 season. But now he aims to build on the positive momentum that he created with his first point win in Australia.

McLaren has clearly improved since its troubling start in the pre-season test in Bahrain. Given the improvements the team has made, the Australian is hopeful that the ongoing development drive will put the Woking-based team in good stead.

Daniel Ricciardo is still on a high

After finishing within the top 10 in his home race, Ricciardo said that he is still on a high.

“So, hopefully, we can keep the momentum going as we head to Imola. With the Sprint format returning, anything is possible so we’ve got to get our heads down, keep going with the improvements and extract as much as we can from the car.”

“It’s a technically difficult track that’s fast and flowing, so it will be good to see how these new cars get on. Last year, we got a nice haul of points in Imola, and I am hoping we can get some more this year.

“Whilst the weekend in Melbourne was definitely a positive step forward, we still have a long way to go to get the car in the place we want it to be.”

