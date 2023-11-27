“You Wouldnt Make a Meme Out of Your Mom”: Alex Albon Has a Message for Malicious F1 Fans

Alex Albon encountered a challenging period with Red Bull as he became the focal point of jokes and memes due to his massive underperformances. Since online bullying is persistent, the Thai driver has advocated for regulatory measures against such trolling to safeguard athletes from unwarranted negativity.

In a recent episode of the High-Performance Podcast, Albon openly discussed the detrimental aspects of being a recognized F1 driver. When queried about the impact of memes on a sportsperson, Albon began by acknowledging the financial incentive tied to the popularity of memes.

However, he later highlighted the substantial impact memes can have on individuals. Using his own personal experience at Red Bull to exemplify the potential seriousness of the matter Albon said, ” I’ve seen it through myself, but I’ve also seen it with my teammates.”

During his conversation, Albon admitted that meme culture might be amusing, but he couldn’t relate to the more offensive and nasty memes. In light of this, Albon presented another viewpoint, emphasizing that F1 drivers are just as vulnerable as ordinary individuals.

He urged fans to extend the same level of respect to them as they would to their own family members. Albon said, “You wouldn’t make a meme out of your mom, sisters, or brother, right? The same applies to everyone. I think it’s about treating everyone like you would face to face, keeping it simple.”

Alex Albon felt burdened emotionally due to his struggles at Red Bull

In 2019, Alex Albon started his Formula 1 journey with Toro Rosso and was quickly elevated to the main Red Bull team alongside Max Verstappen. Despite hoping for victories in the Red Bull car, the Thai driver encountered considerable struggles alongside his Dutch teammate.

Consequently, the Milton Keynes outfit demoted the 27-year-old in 2021. Albon then assumed the role of a test driver while Sergio Perez took over his seat. Unfortunately, following his mid-season departure from the team, Albon endured extensive trolling on social media, profoundly affecting him emotionally.

In light of this, during his discussion on the High-Performance Podcast, Albon shared how initially he attempted to distance himself from the negativity. The 27-year-old said, ” You know, I blocked it out. I actually took a stiff arm and tried to get rid of most of it as I could.”

Nevertheless, later Albon emphasized the shift in his perspective, recognizing that the trolling and negativity amounted to mere ‘noise.’ Intriguingly, in Albon’s view, this realization played a pivotal role in his ability to emerge from his introverted shell.

However, in conclusion, Albon acknowledged that his improved mental well-being was a result of the support he received from his psychologists and trainers.