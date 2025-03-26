McLaren and Red Bull’s Records Show Why Ferrari’s China DSQ Is a Red Flag for Fred Vasseur

F1 Grand Prix Of China – Sprint & Qualifying Frederic Vasseur is the Team Principal of Scuderia Ferrari during the Formula 1 Heineken Chinese Grand Prix 2025 at the Shanghai International Circuit in Shanghai, China, on March 22, 2025 | Credits- IMAGO / NurPhoto

Lewis Hamilton’s Sprint Race win in China sparked a wave of optimism in the Ferrari garage. However, their hopes of converting it into a strong Grand Prix result were soon dashed. Charles Leclerc managed only P5, with Hamilton finishing one place behind. To make matters worse, their total points tally dropped to zero following a double disqualification after the race.

Hamilton was disqualified because his underbody plank was thinner than the mandated thickness. Meanwhile, Leclerc‘s SF-25 was found to be 1 kg under the minimum stipulated weight, violating the technical regulations.

Disqualifications in F1 are rare. In the sport’s 75-year history, only 38 instances have been recorded.

However, in the modern era, Ferrari’s record under team principal Fred Vasseur appears increasingly concerning. Rivals Red Bull and McLaren’s records clearly show how grave the situation truly is.

Red Bull’s last disqualification came at the 2014 Australian GP for exceeding the maximum fuel flow rate. McLaren’s most recent was at the 2009 Australian GP, with their last technical infraction resulting in disqualification at the 2000 Brazilian GP. Since then, neither team has had to face the embarrassment that Ferrari has become all too familiar with.

Since Vasseur took charge of the Maranello-based team in 2023, Ferrari has been disqualified three times. It’s an issue the Frenchman must address to prevent further occurrences

Ferrari did not contest their disqualification, however. Instead, they accepted full responsibility in a statement, saying, “We will learn from what happened today and make sure we don’t make the same mistakes again.”

The Maranello-based outfit wasn’t the only team to suffer a disqualification in China. Pierre Gasly’s Alpine was also found to be underweight by 1 kg—the same as Leclerc’s car—suggesting that the Sprint Race may have added to the teams’ technical workload. Harsh as it may be for Hamilton, Leclerc, and Gasly, the rules are the rules.

Both teams must now ensure that such errors do not jeopardize their respective goals for the remainder of the season