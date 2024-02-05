Former Ferrari Man Reveals Lewis Hamilton Can Achieve What Fernando Alonso Failed to Do at Maranello

Lewis Hamilton’s decision to move to Ferrari in 2025 surprised everyone from fans to critics, to say the least. Some F1 experts have gone to the extent of referring to the Briton’s latest move as a masterstroke. Amid these experts, Rob Smedley, an engineer with the Formula 1 Group, revealed that Hamilton can perhaps now achieve what Fernando Alonso failed to do with Ferrari.

Advertisement

Speaking about this, Smedley said during the F1 Nation podcast, “I think he (Hamilton) is such an expert professional that he will lift up every sector of the team, and I think the difference, compared to when I was there and when Fernando [Alonso] was there, is that in the last years have demonstrated their potential.”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/F1/status/1753134421425697060?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

Smedley is making a reference to how the Spanish driver failed to help Ferrari win any championship during his five-year stint at Maranello. After having been defeated by Red Bull’s Sebastian Vettel, Alonso returned to McLaren. The closest Alonso came to winning the title was in 2012 when he lost to the German by just three points.

In contrast, Hamilton has been successful with almost every team he has ever raced for. The Briton began his career in McLaren in 2007 and won the championship in his second year itself.

He then carried over his brilliance to Mercedes and has been performing consistently for them for 11 years. As things stand, experts including Smedley believe that Hamilton would continue to perform when he moves to Ferrari in 2025.

How can Lewis Hamilton make a difference in Ferrari?

Since Lewis Hamilton is one of the most well-respected individuals in F1 because of his staggering success, he is also a massive figure when it comes to inspiration. Ferrari will hope that the Briton can also inspire them when he joins in 2025.

The Prancing Horse showed their brilliance throughout the last two seasons but in patches. They were title rivals of Red Bull in 2022 in the first half and were the only team to stop the Austrian team from being invincible last year.

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/LewisHamilton/status/1753770955212456206?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Hence, there are chances for the Italian team to emerge as the dominant force when the new regulations come into effect in 2026. With the level of developments done already ahead of this season, the 2026 F1 season might bring out a whole new different Prancing Horse.

If things go as planned, Ferrari could possibly end their long wait for a driver’s championship as well as a constructors’ championship. On the other hand, the team can also help Lewis Hamilton win a record eighth world championship.