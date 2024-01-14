Sergio Perez Given an Out From Red Bull With Additional Bonus of Respect and a Challenge

In the 2022 season, Sergio Perez demonstrated skillful navigation of the RB18, but the scenario shifted in 2023. Despite initial success with 2 wins in 4 races, the year posed considerable challenges for the Mexican driver. As a result persistent rumors now circulate, suggesting the potential non-renewal of his contract beyond 2024. Nevertheless, this could turn out to be a fortunate twist of fate, considering the recent remarks made by the co-founder of Formula E.

Advertisement

In a recent interview with sports newspaper AS, the co-founder Alberto Longo extended a warm welcome to Perez in the Formula E racing series. As quoted by F1 Maximaal, he jokingly said, “I constantly talk to Checo (Pérez) and I hope he makes the step to a real competition.”

Moreover, Longo implies that if Perez decides to join the series, it could become his home. He elaborated, “Formula E is his home and he will be welcomed with open arms. He is of course more than welcome.”

Advertisement

Alberto’s statement likely followed Perez’s tumultuous performance in 2023. In the previous year, the Mexican driver couldn’t match Max Verstappen’s dominant track presence. While Verstappen’s consistent performances secured him a third consecutive title, Perez struggled on multiple occasions to even qualify for Q3. Hence, the contrasting performances between the two Red Bull drivers created a difficult situation for Perez.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/MotorsportWeek/status/1745876560794595542?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Moreover, Perez’s struggles led to rumors suggesting that Red Bull might not honor his contract, which extends until the end of 2024. However, both of Red Bull’s key figures, Helmut Marko and Christian Horner, debunked these rumors.

Marko and Horner clarified that Checo’s contract is indeed confirmed. Additionally, the Red Bull boss mentioned that Perez could prolong his stay with Red Bull if he continues to deliver strong performances.

Christian Horner outlines goals for Sergio Perez for 2024

In 2023, Sergio Perez faced considerable challenges, including instances where he struggled to complete races. Despite these difficulties, Perez showcased resilience when defending his P2 position against Lewis Hamilton. A stroke of luck, with Hamilton also facing issues in the last few races, allowed Perez to successfully defend his position.

Advertisement

However, amidst this as the 2024 season approaches, Red Bull Team Boss Christian Horner has outlined his expectations for Perez. The Red Bull team principal is calling for Sergio Perez to deliver top-notch performances.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/speedcafe/status/1744250341976097230?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

On the other hand he also emphasized his confidence in Perez. Despite speculation about Perez’s potential dismissal during periods of underperformance, Horner and his team chose to stand by him. The team did this by granting the Mexican driver another season to prove himself.

During this period, Horner did not hesitate to outline his expectations. In an interview for Sky F1’s end-of-season review, the British boss clearly stated that the #11 driver thrives when under pressure. Horner elaborated, “We need him firing on all cylinders at 24 races next year to be scooping up the points, delivering race wins.”

Horner’s statement is grounded in his understanding of the upcoming convergence in the field in 2024. He emphasizes how important it is for the team to prevent a notable performance gap between Sergio Perez and Max Verstappen. To put it simply, the Mexican driver must meet expectations and deliver high-level performance to secure a contract extension beyond 2024.