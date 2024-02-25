McLaren Commitment Worth the Risk For Lando Norris After Giving Up Possible Mercedes Future

One can say Lando Norris left the drivers’ market party early given how chaotic it was going to be this season, with several racers running out of contracts at the end of the campaign. However, for Norris, signing up for McLaren beyond 2025 seemed like a no-brainer. The Woking team have improved in leaps and bounds since last season. Norris’ extension announcement came a week before Lewis Hamilton’s bombshell switch to Ferrari. After the seven-time champion left the Mercedes seat vacant, many thought that Norris made a mistake in extending his deal. Despite such claims from experts, the #4 driver is backing his decision and has “no regrets” about it.

Speaking on the final day of pre-season testing in Bahrain, Norris explained why he re-signed for McLaren and also expressed confidence that the decision will come to fruition for him. As quoted by Sky Sports, he said, “I’m very happy. I could have waited. I had the choice.”

Norris acknowledged how he “knew opportunities were potentially coming” his way. When McLaren was struggling, the 24-year-old was a highly coveted driver.

The likes of Red Bull, Mercedes, and even Ferrari were rumored to have wanted to poach the Briton. But Norris feels comfortable at McLaren and is willing to commit to them for the long term to achieve his desired success.

He said, “So no, no regrets from any side. I’m confident in my team, I’m confident in what we’ve been able to achieve and what we can achieve going into the future and I’m very happy with where I am.”

Norris’s decision to stay put has logical and performance-based backing. The Woking outfit has invested a lot in its physical and intellectual resources over the past few years. The new technical director hires coming from Red Bull and Ferrari have bolstered their development team.

This comes on the back of a stunning revival in 2023 when McLaren went from being a backmarker to a regular podium contender. So, there is great optimism in the team that they will challenge for wins and championships sooner or later in the near future.

Why did Lando Norris never want to move to a team like Mercedes?

Lando Norris highlighted back in 2022 how George Russell’s demeanor has changed since he got the promotion to Mercedes. The Bristol-born driver felt Russell’s personality had changed following the latter’s switch to Brackley.

According to RacingNews365, Norris said, “Growing up with George for instance, was a lot of fun. He was a great person, but it is different at Mercedes – a different vibe and a different atmosphere. I just don’t see as fun a side of him.”

The #4 driver feels a driver’s personality is crucial to his image in the sport. Thus, being himself in any team rather than changing his demeanor if and when he switches to a new team is not something Norris wishes to do. Perhaps, this perceived change in his friend and former F2 rival’s behavior may have prompted Norris to stay away from Mercedes.

Norris often gets to be himself at McLaren and he has developed a great rapport with everyone as the team is now built around him. While Norris may believe that Russell has changed since the latter’s switch to Mercedes, the 24-year-old yet believes that his compatriot has been performing exceptionally well, considering the pressure that he would have likely had to face.